Sevco Security Unveils New Channel Partner Program to Help Organizations of All Sizes Automate Discovery and Remediation of Security Gaps, Vulnerabilities, and Risks

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sevco Security, the cloud-native CAASM platform that delivers the industry’s most accurate, continuously updated IT asset inventory, today announced the launch of the Sevco Channel Partner Program, including an incentive-based program to reward channel partner representatives for driving new deals and evaluations with Sevco. This new tiered sales performance incentive fund (SPIFF) program includes generous monetary incentives and significant discounts on Sevco’s SaaS-based 4D Asset Intelligence Platform for its partners.





“We’re excited to announce the launch of the Sevco Channel Partner Program because we understand how integral channel partners are for organizations trying to understand the cyber tool landscape, simplify the procurement process, and drive immediate value by understanding how these tools deliver better outcomes together,” said Trace Sheridan, Director of Strategic Partnerships at Sevco Security. “Because our platform is able to identify previously unknown devices within an IT environment, Sevco is uniquely positioned to better help our reseller community understand their customers’ asset landscape through correlation of device, user, software and vulnerability data.”

In today’s cloud-native business environment, most organizations have the tools necessary to help secure their IT environments. However, they likely don’t have full visibility into how well those tools are deployed across company-owned assets. This lack of visibility into the assets that need to be managed and protected upends the very foundation of every major security framework, presenting a major challenge for security teams – how can you protect what you can’t see?

Sevco’s 4D Asset Intelligence Platform provides comprehensive real-time asset visibility and fulfills CIS Critical Security Control 1: actively managing, inventorying, tracking, and correcting all enterprise assets. Sevco automates discovery and remediation of security gaps, vulnerabilities, and risks. With the asset data and real-time intelligence provided by Sevco, security teams can make faster, accurate, evidence-based decisions to close security gaps that appear when devices are unprotected.

The Sevco 4D Asset Intelligence Platform integrates seamlessly with existing security stacks at scale, allowing service providers to quickly increase security operations center (SOC) efficiency and better serve their customers by protecting them from threats.

The Sevco Channel Partner SPIFF will run from November 1, 2023 until January 31, 2024 – all deal registrations must be submitted by January 31, 2024.

To learn more about the Sevco Channel Partner Program, contact channel@sevco.io.

About Sevco Security



Sevco is the cloud-native CAASM platform delivering the industry’s most accurate, real-time IT asset inventory. Hundreds of companies rely on Sevco’s 4D Asset Intelligence engine to bridge the gap between IT and security teams. By providing a continuously updated inventory of assets across IT, public/private cloud, IoT devices, operational technology (OT), supply chain, contractors and remote users, Sevco autonomously identifies and closes previously unknown security gaps, while dramatically improving incident response. Sevco’s patented asset telemetry uncovers significant security gaps and out-of-compliance assets in every deployment without fail. Founded in 2020 and based in Austin, Texas, Sevco is backed by SYN Ventures, .406 Ventures, Accomplice, and Bill Wood Ventures. For more information, visit https://sevcosecurity.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @SevcoSec.

