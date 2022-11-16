SetSchedule Rolls Out SMB Public Profiles on the SetSchedule App

The SetSchedule app is changing the game for all small businesses

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SMBs have long struggled to compete with the giants when it comes to marketing and network-building.

“With the new SetSchedule, creating a public profile for business is now possible. Minutes after creating your own account, you will be able to connect with other businesses and professionals, share information about your organization, manage your work schedule, and stay on top of industry trends. We’re also exploring Web 3.0 and its potential to take our services to the next level.”

-Roy Dekel, CEO

The more connected we are, the better work will be. SetSchedule is being built to help real estate professionals stay ahead of the curve in a safer digital world. With Web 3.0, their goal is to make sure that all transactions are protected so that users feel comfortable providing information about themselves and their businesses through SetSchedule’s platform.

The current state of social media platforms has been criticized for their lack of safety and security. Web 3.0 will revolutionize the way we use the Internet to communicate, transact business, and connect with each other as individuals and organizations. It promises a socially enabled world where every transaction is safe, secure, and transparent

SetSchedule aims to be the most secure social network and real estate marketplace where users can interact with others without the fear of being compromised online.

SetSchedule is an American technology company that disrupts the real estate industry by leveraging SAAS and consumer cloud communication products, artificial intelligence, and autonomous business flow applications to eliminate the struggle behind establishing a connection.

SetSchedule’s goal is to innovate the real estate industry with cutting-edge tools that allow for better connections, easier communication and stronger relationships between consumers and their local experts.

