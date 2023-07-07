Seth Bush Promoted to Marketing Director by Laser Photonics Corporation

ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: LASE), a leading global developer of CleanTech laser systems for laser cleaning and other material applications, has promoted Seth Bush from its marketing manager to its marketing director.





Bush commented, “I feel honored to be promoted to such an integral role and look forward to continuing the development of our marketing department as its director.”

In this position, Bush will manage the growth and development of the marketing department as the company continues to expand. As the director, he will utilize his 20 years of experience as a marketing professional to grow brand awareness while educating consumers on the company’s next-generation laser systems.

For more information on Laser Photonics and its available career opportunities, please visit https://www.laserphotonics.com/join-our-team.

