SES’s Third and Fourth O3b mPOWER Satellites Successfully Launched

SES’s second-generation medium earth orbit system is just one launch away from providing global connectivity services backed by industry-best service level agreements

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Two additional O3b mPOWER satellites were successfully launched by a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, United States, at 6:12 pm local time, SES announced today.





The second pair of O3b mPOWER satellites will join the first two satellites launched in December 2022, which have arrived at their target medium earth orbit (MEO) and are currently undergoing in-orbit check out. The O3b mPOWER system will offer high-performance network services delivering industry-best throughput, predictable low latency, and ultra-reliable service availability.

Comprising an initial constellation of 11 high-throughput satellites built by Boeing, the O3b mPOWER ecosystem is easily scalable and requires just six MEO satellites to provide high performance connectivity services around the globe. Additionally, SES is working closely with some of the best ground system partners in the world to virtualise and standardise a variety of platforms on the O3b mPOWER network to serve mobility, telecom, government, and enterprise customers more efficiently and effectively.

“ Today we are closer to delivering our promise of a new era of connectivity. Our team has been working with more than 30 technology partners to prepare the O3b mPOWER space and ground segments to offer the differentiated and high-perfomance services that our customers need to run their operations,” said Steve Collar, CEO of SES. “ We have already rolled out and tested O3b mPOWER terminals over the existing O3b constellation, and are delighted to hear positive customer feedback about their increased reliability and performance, as well as the ease of self-installation, activation, and maintenance.”

“ It’s been an incredible journey with an exceptional and dedicated team at the Boeing satellite factory, and an invaluable partnership with SES,” said Michelle Parker, vice president of Space Mission Systems at Boeing Defense, Space & Security. “ As we near completion on the remaining satellites, we’re excited to showcase on-orbit how our fully flexible 702X payload architecture allows operators to adapt to changing business needs and reallocate resources instantly.”

Customers leveraging SES’s second-generation MEO system are set to transform their operations and benefit from terabit-level scale; the highest, most flexible, guaranteed throughput; roundtrip latency of less than 150 milliseconds, and unmatched service availability.

O3b mPOWER commercial service is expected to begin in the third quarter of 2023. Key customers who have signed up for the next-gen system include Microsoft, Princess Cruises, Marlink, Jio Platforms, Orange, Claro Brasil, Vodafone Cook Islands, the Government of Luxembourg (subject to parliamentary approval) and the newly-announced CNT Ecuador.

For more information on how O3b mPOWER can bring a new level of performance to satellite-enabled communications, visit the newsroom.

