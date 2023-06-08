SES Space & Defense Delivers Satellite Connectivity to AWS Modular Data Center for the U.S. Department of Defense

SES Space & Defense to provide Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) and Geostationary Orbit (GEO) services for field-deployed AWS Modular Data Center units and one-hop connectivity to AWS Regions

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SES Space & Defense, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SES, today announced the availability of flexible, secure, and reliable satellite-powered network connectivity for AWS Modular Data Center.

AWS Modular Data Center makes it easy for the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) to deploy modular data centers managed by Amazon Web Services (AWS) in infrastructure-limited locations. In February 2023, AWS announced the availability of AWS Modular Data Center to the DoD under the Joint Warfighting Cloud Capability (JWCC) contract.

Leveraging SES’s multi-orbit, multi-band global fleet of satellites with AWS Modular Data Center, defense customers can access low-latency, cloud-based applications and services securely in Denied, Disrupted, Intermittent, and Limited (DDIL) environments through a dedicated network connection to AWS Regions. The U.S. DoD customers will also be able to leverage SES’s second-generation medium earth orbit (MEO) constellation, O3b mPOWER, designed with an open architecture approach in space, ground, and user terminal allowing users to bring their own modems/waveform. The introduction of O3b mPOWER system later this year further pushes industry benchmarks, delivering high-performance connectivity services ranging from tens of megabits to multiple gigabits per second for DoD customers.

Leveraging SES’ Cloud Direct offering, SES Space & Defense can enable connectivity between field-deployed AWS Modular Data Center and AWS Regions, allowing one-hop connection between essential cloud services at the tactical edge and a broader set of cloud services in AWS Regions. Customers operating in DDIL environments can utilize SES’s satellite connectivity to support temporary AWS Modular Data Center deployments or as an interim connectivity solution for AWS Modular Data Center deployments, enabling customers to deploy workloads immediately upon the delivery of AWS Modular Data Center. Alternatively, if AWS Modular Data Center is utilizing terrestrial connectivity, customers can use SES’s satellite connectivity to provide network redundancy for mission-critical workloads.

President and CEO of SES Space & Defense David Fields said, “ Our multi-orbit, multi-band satellite network delivers direct low-latency connectivity to AWS Regions, enabling mission success at the tactical edge. In a network-enabled battlefield, the ability to rapidly and securely extend cloud and edge computing into a tactical ecosystem in real time is critical to our warfighters in theatre.”

About SES Space & Defense

SES Space & Defense is a wholly-owned subsidiary of SES, the leader in global content connectivity solutions, and is exclusively focused on building, managing, and supporting the most advanced satellite network solutions for the U.S. Government. SES Space & Defense leverages a proven multi-operator network integration and management capability, an extensive global terrestrial network, as well as access to SES’s multi-orbit satellite fleet. It also offers U.S. Department of Defense customers the essential tools in cybersecurity for mission-critical operations, coupled with a proven track record in governance and compliance. SES Space & Defense operates under a proxy board, enabling it to support classified projects, and it has been present in the U.S. Government satcom market for over four decades. Further information can be found at: www.sessd.com.

About SES

SES has a bold vision to deliver amazing experiences everywhere on earth by distributing the highest quality video content and providing seamless connectivity around the world. As the leader in global content connectivity solutions, SES operates the world’s only multi-orbit constellation of satellites with the unique combination of global coverage and high performance, including the commercially-proven, low-latency Medium Earth Orbit O3b system. By leveraging a vast and intelligent, cloud-enabled network, SES is able to deliver high-quality connectivity solutions anywhere on land, at sea or in the air, and is a trusted partner to the world’s leading telecommunications companies, mobile network operators, governments, connectivity and cloud service providers, broadcasters, video platform operators and content owners. SES’s video network carries ~8,000 channels and has an unparalleled reach of 369 million households, delivering managed media services for both linear and non-linear content. The company is listed on Paris and Luxembourg stock exchanges (Ticker: SESG). Further information is available at: www.ses.com.

