SES Space & Defense Awarded U.S. Air Force Air Combat Command Contract to Support Airborne Operations

SES Space & Defense will provide end-to-end Ku-band satellite managed service to support the Air Combat Command remotely piloted aircraft (RPA) training and testing program

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SES Space & Defense, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SES, has been awarded a multi-year contract worth USD 46.8 million by the U.S. Air Force (USAF) Air Combat Command (ACC) to provide Geostationary (GEO) Ku-band satellite services in support of the ACC remotely piloted aircraft (RPA) training and testing program.





SES Space & Defense will use SES’s GEO high-throughput satellite (HTS) fleet to provide ground-to-air and air-to-ground transmissions coverage over the continental United States (CONUS), Hawaii, Alaska, and the Pacific Ocean for airborne operations. In addition, SES Space & Defense’s Global Network Operations Center (GNOSC) will provide network management and monitoring support.

“ This is SES Space & Defense’s third contract iteration for the remotely piloted aircraft training and testing program, and it continues to be a great privilege serving the U.S. Air Forces’ Air Combat Command’s mission,” said SES Space & Defense President & CEO David Fields. “ We look forward to continue delivering superior performance leveraging our GEO HTS in support of this effort.”

About SES Space & Defense

SES Space & Defense is a wholly-owned subsidiary of SES and is exclusively focused on building, managing, and supporting the most advanced satellite network solutions for the U.S. Government. SES Space & Defense uses a proven multi-operator network integration and management capability, a broad global terrestrial network, as well as access to SES’s multi-orbit satellite fleet. It also offers U.S. Department of Defense customers the essential tools in cybersecurity for mission-critical operations, coupled with a proven track record in governance and compliance. SES Space & Defense operates under a proxy board, enabling it to support classified projects, and it has participated in the U.S. Government satcom sector for nearly five decades. Further information can be found at: www.sessd.com.

About SES

SES has a bold vision to deliver amazing experiences everywhere on Earth by distributing the highest quality video content and providing seamless data connectivity services around the world. As a provider of global content and connectivity solutions, SES owns and operates a geosynchronous orbit fleet and medium earth orbit (GEO-MEO) constellation of satellites, offering a combination of global coverage and high performance services. By using its intelligent, cloud-enabled network, SES delivers high-quality connectivity solutions anywhere on land, at sea or in the air, and is a trusted partner to telecommunications companies, mobile network operators, governments, connectivity and cloud service providers, broadcasters, video platform operators and content owners around the world. The company is headquartered in Luxembourg and listed on Paris and Luxembourg stock exchanges (Ticker: SESG). Further information is available at: www.ses.com

