SES Space & Defense Awarded Global Satellite Services Contract to Support USAGM

Under the five-year agreement, SES Space & Defense will provide managed satellite services to the United States Agency for Global Media (USAGM) for delivering global video and audio programming

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SES Space & Defense, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SES, will provide satellite broadcast distribution in support of the United States Agency for Global Media (USAGM), Global Network Division (GN) for global distribution of video and audio programming. USAGM awarded the five-year Global Satellite Services (GSS) contract through the General Services Administration (GSA) Complex Commercial SATCOM Solutions (CS3) contract vehicle.





SES Space & Defense is harnessing SES’s expertise in broadcast services, coupled with the capabilities offered by trusted industry partners, to manage satellite and terrestrial content delivery. This effort supports the USAGM GN division, and is aimed at distributing over 4,000 hours of original programming every week to an audience exceeding 215 million individuals, spanning 100 countries.

The comprehensive global support provided by SES Space & Defense to the USAGM network includes transmission to sites worldwide responsible for delivering shortwave Amplitude Modulation (AM), Frequency Modulation (FM), and Television (TV) broadcasts. SES Space & Defense will provide end-to-end managed solutions, including Broadcast Multiplex (MUX), transponder capacity, teleport services, internet connectivity, terrestrial backbone delivery network, continuous 24×7×365 monitoring, and operational support. The managed network services provided are built on both existing and emerging industry standards and best practices, and will enable USAGM with the flexibility to address both current and future program delivery needs effectively.

The services delivered by SES Space & Defense will benefit USAGM and the entities they support, including Voice of America (VOA), Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty (RFE/RL), Office of Cuba Broadcasting (OCB), Radio Free Asia (RFA), and Middle East Broadcasting Network (MBN) for their High Definition (HD) and Standard Definition (SD) video and radio content distribution across the globe.

“ We are committed to delivering best-in-class, guaranteed satellite communication capabilities to USAGM and honored to support the global distribution of video and audio programming to over two hundred million viewers across one hundred countries,” said David Fields, SES Space & Defense President and CEO. “ Leveraging a comprehensive suite of end-to-end integrated solutions, SES Space & Defense is here to ensure USAGM’s mission is met with excellence, both now and into the future.”

Follow us on:

Twitter | Facebook | YouTube | LinkedIn | Instagram

Read our Blogs >

Visit the Media Gallery >

About SES Space & Defense

SES Space & Defense is a wholly-owned subsidiary of SES, the leader in global content connectivity solutions, and is exclusively focused on building, managing, and supporting the most advanced satellite network solutions for the U.S. Government. SES Space & Defense leverages a proven multi-operator network integration and management capability, an extensive global terrestrial network, as well as access to SES’s multi-orbit satellite fleet. It also offers U.S. Department of Defense customers the essential tools in cybersecurity for mission-critical operations, coupled with a proven track record in governance and compliance. SES Space & Defense operates under a proxy board, enabling it to support classified projects, and it has been present in the U.S. Government satcom market for over four decades. Further information can be found at: www.sessd.com.

About SES

SES has a bold vision to deliver amazing experiences everywhere on earth by distributing the highest quality video content and providing seamless connectivity around the world. As the leader in global content connectivity solutions, SES operates the world’s only multi-orbit constellation of satellites with the unique combination of global coverage and high performance, including the commercially-proven, low-latency Medium Earth Orbit O3b system. By leveraging a vast and intelligent, cloud-enabled network, SES is able to deliver high-quality connectivity solutions anywhere on land, at sea or in the air, and is a trusted partner to the world’s leading telecommunications companies, mobile network operators, governments, connectivity and cloud service providers, broadcasters, video platform operators and content owners. SES’s video network carries over 6,400 channels and has an unparalleled reach of 369 million households, delivering managed media services for both linear and non-linear content. The company is listed on Paris and Luxembourg stock exchanges (Ticker: SESG). Further information is available at: www.ses.com.

Contacts

For further information, please contact:

Melanie Delannoy



SES Space & Defense



Vice President, Marketing & Communications



Tel. +1 571 443 7993



melanie.delannoy@sessd.com