SES Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Business and Financial Results; Provides 2024 Outlook

World’s first to enter automotive B-sample joint development for Li-Metal. Focusing on EV B-sample and building and operating B-sample lines with JDA partners. Building dedicated UAM Li-Metal line and shipping first batch of UAM cells to customers, as UAM is a stepping stone to EV. Improving Avatar AI incident prediction accuracy.

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$SES #Deeplearning–SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES), a global leader in the development and manufacturing of high-performance lithium-metal (Li-Metal) rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles (EVs), Urban Air Mobility (UAM) and other applications, today announced its business and financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023, which ended December 31, 2023.









The Company posted a Letter to Our Shareholders on its Investor Relations website from Founder and CEO Dr. Qichao Hu and Chief Financial Officer Jing Nealis, which provides a business update and details its fourth quarter and full year 2023 results.

“2023 was a great year for us,” said Dr. Hu. “We took a massive step toward commercialization of our Li-Metal technology for automotive applications, and we signed the world’s first automotive B-sample joint development agreement for Li-Metal batteries with a major automaker. As we look to the year ahead, we will focus on our EV B-sample, suppling the first batch of UAM cells, and improving Avatar AI incident prediction accuracy.”

SES will host a live conference call today at 5 p.m. ET

About SES

SES is a global leader in development and manufacturing of high-performance Li-Metal rechargeable batteries for EVs and other applications. Founded in 2012, SES is an integrated Li-Metal battery manufacturer with strong capabilities in material, cell, module, AI-powered safety algorithms and recycling. Formerly known as SolidEnergy Systems, SES is headquartered in Boston and has operations in Singapore, Shanghai, and Seoul.

SES may use its website as a distribution channel of material Company information. Financial and other important information regarding SES is routinely posted on and accessible through the Company’s website at www.ses.ai. Accordingly, investors should monitor this channel, in addition to following SES’s press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

