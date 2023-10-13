SES Appoints Adel Al-Saleh as CEO

LUXEMBOURG–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Regulatory News:









SES, a leading provider of global content connectivity solutions, today announced that Adel Al-Saleh has been hired as the company’s Chief Executive Officer, effective February 2024.

Since January 2018, Al-Saleh has been CEO at T-Systems International GmbH, the integrated IT services provider and subsidiary of telecommunications company Deutsche Telekom AG (DT), and he has served as a member of the Board of Management at DT throughout this period. In his time at T-Systems, Al-Saleh led the transition from a classic information technology and outsourcing business to an integrated IT services and digital solutions provider while driving growth initiatives to optimise operations, improve efficiency, increase customer satisfaction, expand employee engagement and maximise profitability.

Interim SES CEO Ruy Pinto, who served as SES’s Chief Technology Officer from 2019 to 2023, will continue to lead SES through January 2024, after which Pinto will remain as a member of the executive team until June 2024 and then will assume the role of strategic advisor to the CEO. Milton Torres, who succeeded Pinto as CTO on an interim basis, will continue in that capacity going forward.

Frank Esser, Chairman of the SES Board of Directors, said, “ We are delighted to welcome Adel Al-Saleh as our new CEO. Adel brings a wealth of knowledge, experience and enthusiasm from a range of dynamic, technology-based industries and has a track record of creating value by improving competitiveness and driving efficiency wherever he has been. This makes Adel the ideal person to lead SES into the next phase of our journey and deliver success.”

Esser continued, “ On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Ruy for his continuing leadership. Ruy stepped in at a critical time and has provided the kind of leadership to allow SES to perform at a high level on behalf of our customers. We look forward to SES continuing under his direction for the balance of this important year and benefitting from his experience and knowledge as we transition to Adel in 2024.”

Prior to his time with T-Systems, Al-Saleh led a number of organisations with a track record of achievement. He spent nearly 20 years with IBM in multiple senior leadership roles, culminating in 2006 as Vice President and General Manager, Sales and Industries, IBM Northeast Europe Integrated Operating Team, where he was responsible for IBM’s sales across all industries and products. In 2007, Al-Saleh joined IMS Health as President, EMEA, and eventually was named as the company’s President, United States. In 2011, KKR-owned Northgate Information Solutions (NIS) Group appointed Al-Saleh as CEO, where he led the transformation of the strategy, portfolio and operations of the NIS Group.

“ I am excited and honoured to be joining SES. The business is well placed for the future with world-class customer solutions, differentiated capabilities and an industry-leading financial position. I am looking forward to working with a strong team of colleagues to drive SES forward and create value in an exciting and rapidly evolving market environment,” Al-Saleh said.

Al-Saleh is a citizen of the United States of America and the United Kingdom. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from Boston University, and he received his Master of Business Administration from Florida Atlantic University.

About SES

SES has a bold vision to deliver amazing experiences everywhere on earth by distributing the highest quality video content and providing seamless connectivity around the world. As the leader in global content connectivity solutions, SES operates the world’s only multi-orbit constellation of satellites with the unique combination of global coverage and high performance, including the commercially-proven, low-latency Medium Earth Orbit O3b system. By leveraging a vast and intelligent, cloud-enabled network, SES is able to deliver high-quality connectivity solutions anywhere on land, at sea or in the air, and is a trusted partner to the world’s leading telecommunications companies, mobile network operators, governments, connectivity and cloud service providers, broadcasters, video platform operators and content owners. SES’s video network carries ~8,000 channels and has an unparalleled reach of 369 million households, delivering managed media services for both linear and non-linear content. The company is listed on Paris and Luxembourg stock exchanges (Ticker: SESG). Further information is available at: www.ses.com.

