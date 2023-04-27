<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
SES Announces Timing of First-Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES), a global leader in the development and manufacturing of high-performance lithium-metal (Li-Metal) rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles (EVs) and other applications announced today that it will release its first-quarter 2023 financial results after the market closes on May 8, 2023, to be followed by a conference call at 5:00 p.m. EDT on the same day.

A webcast of the live conference call will be available through SES’s Investor Relations website investors.ses.ai. The following link can be used to register in advance for the call: earnings call webcast.

The conference call can also be accessed live over the phone by dialing the following numbers:

United States (Toll Free):

1 (404) 975 4839

International:

1 (929)  526 1599

 

 

Access Code:

250992

A webcast replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the event is over at investors.ses.ai/events-and-presentations/events/default.aspx.

About SES

SES is a global leader in development and production of high-performance Li-Metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles (EVs) and other applications. Founded in 2012, SES is an integrated Li-Metal battery manufacturer with strong capabilities in material, cell, module, AI-powered safety algorithms and recycling. Formerly known as SolidEnergy Systems, SES is headquartered in Boston and has operations in Singapore, Shanghai, and Seoul. To learn more about SES, please visit: ses.ai/investors/

Contacts

Investors: Eric Goldstein ericgoldstein@ses.ai

