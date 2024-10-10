SES and Sky Extend Long-Standing Partnership in UK and Ireland

Multi-year contract renewal extends satellite delivery for Sky Q channels

LUXEMBOURG–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SES announced today that it has extended its long-standing partnership with Sky through a multi-year contract renewal for satellite capacity and back-up services from SES’s prime video neighbourhood of 28.2/28.5 degrees East. This renewal builds on the companies’ previous agreements.





Under the agreement, SES will continue providing capacity to enable Sky to deliver satellite channel offerings to Sky Q subscribers across the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland. SES will extend the capacity for multiple transponders, with expiration dates through 2029. This new agreement also extends SES’s back-up services contract with Sky until the end of 2027.

“ We’re pleased to continue our long-standing collaboration with SES, reinforcing our commitment to providing the best viewing experience to all customers – whether they’re watching on our much-loved Sky Q satellite platform, or over our IP products, Glass and Stream,” said Nick Herm, Chief Business Officer at Sky. “ This contract renewal provides us with the reliability we need to continue to deliver our market-leading TV offer and broad mix of channels to Sky Q customers across the UK and Ireland.”

“ This important contract renewal with Sky reflects our ongoing commitment to deliver the highest levels of performance, service reliability and reach to our customers,” said Norbert Hölzle, Global Head of Media at SES. “ As one of Europe’s leading media and entertainment companies, Sky trusts our satellite network to provide its viewers with a premium TV experience. This extension underscores the value satellites continue to deliver in the evolving media landscape to broadcasters and audiences alike.”

SES’s satellites at the 28.2/28.5 degrees East orbital position deliver a wide range of channels to more than 17 million TV households in UK and Ireland.

Follow us on:

Twitter | Facebook | YouTube | LinkedIn | Instagram

Read our Blogs >



Visit the Media Gallery >

About SES

SES has a bold vision to deliver amazing experiences everywhere on Earth by distributing the highest quality video content and providing seamless data connectivity services around the world. As a provider of global content and connectivity solutions, SES owns and operates a geosynchronous orbit fleet and medium earth orbit (GEO-MEO) constellation of satellites, offering a combination of global coverage and high performance services. By using its intelligent, cloud-enabled network, SES delivers high-quality connectivity solutions anywhere on land, at sea or in the air, and is a trusted partner to telecommunications companies, mobile network operators, governments, connectivity and cloud service providers, broadcasters, video platform operators and content owners around the world. The company is headquartered in Luxembourg and listed on Paris and Luxembourg stock exchanges (Ticker: SESG). Further information is available at: www.ses.com

About Sky

Sky is one of Europe’s leading media and entertainment companies and is part of Comcast Corporation, a global media and technology company that connects people to moments and experiences that matter. At Sky we Believe in Better. It’s in our DNA.

We’re famous for innovation. We offer the world’s smartest TV, Sky Glass; our plug and play streaming puck, Sky Stream; the best aggregation platform, Sky Q; and streaming services NOW and WOW. We provide connectivity you can count on in mobile, fast, secure, reliable residential and business broadband, as well as smart home protection through Sky Protect.

We’re Europe’s premium content producer. We create award-winning original content, produce the biggest live sporting events, and we provide free access to news and the arts. Our new state-of-the-art film and TV studio Sky Studios Elstree is projected to attract £3 billion of new production investment to the UK in its first five years and create up to 2,000 jobs.

We are a diverse and inclusive employer that has a positive impact on society and the communities that we work and live in. Sky plays a major role in the UK’s cultural economy and, in 2022 alone, supported a contribution of £20 billion to UK GDP, broadcast 70,000 hours of elite sports coverage and invested over £130 million to provide news to consumers free of charge.

Contacts

Suzanne Ong



Communications



Tel. +352 710 725 500



suzanne.ong@ses.com