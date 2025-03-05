SES AI Announces its March 2025 Event Calendar

WOBURN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$SES #AI--SES AI Corporation (“SES AI”) (NYSE: SES), a global leader in the development and manufacturing of AI-enhanced high-performance Li-Metal and Li-ion batteries, today announced its schedule for March appearances and activities.

Cantor Global Technology Conference

Date: March 11, 2025

Time: 4:20pm ET

Location: InterContinental New York Barclay, New York, NY

Event Details: Dr. Qichao Hu, Founder and CEO, will give a presentation on The Future of Batteries and Power Storage, and conduct investor meetings.

SXSW 2025

Date: March 12, 2025

Time: 12:30pm – 1:30pm ET

Location: Hilton Austin Downtown, Austin, TX

Event Details: Dr. Hu will participate in a Fireside Chat titled, " AI Is Accelerating the Evolution of Electric & Flying Cars.”

NVIDIA GTC 2025

Date: March 17, 2025

Time: 6:00pm – 6:40pm ET

Location: San Jose Convention Center, San Jose, CA

Event Details: Dr. Hu will deliver a presentation on AI-Accelerated Materials Discovery for Next-Generation Lithium Metal Batteries.

Energy Storage Summit USA 2025

Date: March 26, 2025

Time: 5:35pm ET

Location: Renaissance Dallas Addison Hotel, Dallas, Texas

Event Details: Dr. Hu will deliver a presentation on AI4Safety: Enhancing BESS Safety and Longevity and be available for one-on-one meetings.

About SES AI:

SES AI Corp. (NYSE: SES) is powering the future of global electric transportation on land and in the air with the world’s most advanced Li-Metal batteries. SES AI is the first battery company in the world to accelerate its pace of innovation by utilizing superintelligent AI across the spectrum of its business, from research and development; materials sourcing; cell design; engineering and manufacturing; to battery health and safety monitoring. Founded in 2012, SES AI is an Li-Metal battery developer and manufacturer headquartered in Boston and with operations in Singapore, Shanghai, and Seoul. Learn more at SES.AI.

SES AI may use its website as a distribution channel of material company information. Financial and other important information regarding SES AI is routinely posted on and accessible through the Company’s website at www.ses.ai. Accordingly, investors should monitor this channel, in addition to following SES AI’s press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

For the media:

pr@ses.ai

For investors:

ir@ses.ai