SES AI Announces Date of Conference Call for 2024 Second Quarter Earnings Results

WOBURN, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$SES #AI–SES AI Corporation (“SES AI”) (NYSE: SES), a global leader in the development and manufacturing of high-performance Li-Metal batteries, today announced it will release its 2024 second quarter business results after market close on Monday, July 29, 2024. The Company will hold a conference call on Monday, July 29, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.





A webcast of the live conference call will be available through SES’s Investor Relations website, https://investors.ses.ai. The following link can be used to register in advance for the call: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/280209303, and the following link can be used by investors to submit questions in advance of the call by Friday, July 26, 2024 at 11:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call can also be accessed live over the phone by dialing the following numbers:

United States (Toll Free): +1 833-470-1428



International: +1 404-975-4839



https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/280209303

Access Code: 857303

A webcast replay will be available shortly after the call at:



https://investors.ses.ai/events-and-presentations/events/default.aspx

About SES AI:



SES AI Corp. (NYSE: SES) is powering the future of global electric transportation on land and in the air with the world’s most advanced Li-Metal batteries. SES AI is the first battery company in the world to accelerate its pace of innovation by utilizing superintelligent AI across the spectrum of its business, from research and development; materials sourcing; cell design; engineering and manufacturing; to battery health and safety monitoring. Founded in 2012, SES AI is an Li-Metal battery developer and manufacturer headquartered in Boston and with operations in Singapore, Shanghai, and Seoul. Learn more at SES.AI.

SES AI may use its website as a distribution channel of material company information. Financial and other important information regarding SES AI is routinely posted on and accessible through the Company’s website at www.ses.ai. Accordingly, investors should monitor this channel, in addition to following SES AI’s press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

Contacts

For the media:

pr@ses.ai

For investors:

ir@ses.ai