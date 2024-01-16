ServiceTitan Appoints Michele O’Connor as Chief Accounting Officer

Veteran Technology Leader and Former Veeva Executive Brings Over Two Decades of Finance Experience as the Company Continues Building the Operating System for the Trades

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ServiceTitan, a software platform built to power the trades, today announced Michele O’Connor as its new Chief Accounting Officer (CAO). O’Connor most recently served as Chief Accounting Officer at Veeva Systems, and was a key leader in driving the preparation and public company readiness process for their IPO in October 2013. At Veeva, O’Connor scaled the global accounting function from three to over one hundred team members, while creating the necessary infrastructure to support Veeva’s growth to almost $3 billion in revenue. O’Connor will be responsible for the oversight of all global accounting and finance operations.









“At ServiceTitan, we’re committed to building a team of leaders with the experience and expertise necessary to ensure our success, and most importantly the success of our customers,” said Dave Sherry, Chief Financial Officer at ServiceTitan. “Michele’s proven track record leading accounting teams, along with her deep understanding of how vertical software companies operate will be crucial as ServiceTitan continues on its mission to serve every hardworking contractor in the trades.”

ServiceTitan continues to grow its footprint across multiple trade verticals, serving residential and commercial contractors focused on HVAC, Plumbing, Electrical, and other key industries. The company also continues expanding its customer base in the Green industry, which includes Pest Control, Lawn Care, Landscaping, and Janitorial sectors.

“Growing up around a steel fabrication and repair business started by my grandfather in our small town, I saw firsthand how critical the trades industry is to local economies all across the country,” said O’Connor. “After meeting Ara and Vahe, it’s clear that ServiceTitan’s commitment to their customers and the industry as a whole starts at the top. I’m thrilled to be joining a mission-driven company that’s equipping contractors with the tools and technology they need to run and grow their business.”

Prior to leading accounting at Veeva, O’Connor served as Director of Accounting at Thoratec Corporation, Assistant Controller and SEC Reporting Manager at FormFactor, and started her career in public accounting at KPMG. In May 2022, O’Connor joined the Board of Directors at Checkr, where she serves as the Audit Committee Chair.

About ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan is a cloud-based software platform built to power trades businesses. The company’s end-to-end solution gives contractors the tools they need to run and grow their business, manage their back office, and provide a stellar customer experience. By bringing an integrated SaaS platform to an industry historically underserved by technology, ServiceTitan is equipping tradespeople with the technology they need to keep the world running. ServiceTitan is backed by world-class investors including Battery Ventures, Bessemer Venture Partners, Coatue, CPP Investments, Dragoneer Investment Group, Durable Capital Partners LP, Generation Investment Management, ICONIQ Growth, Index Ventures, Sequoia Capital, Thoma Bravo, TPG, and T. Rowe Price.

