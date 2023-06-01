ServiceTitan Appoints Dave Sherry as Chief Financial Officer

Finance and Technology Veteran Joins ServiceTitan as the Company Continues the Digital Transformation of the Trades Industry

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ServiceTitan, a software platform built to power the trades, today announced Dave Sherry as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Dave has held CFO positions for the past ten years, most recently at QuintoAndar, Latin America’s leading real estate marketplace, and one of the largest technology companies in South America. Prior to that, Dave served as CFO at Lightspeed, a vertical software company focused on the retail and restaurant industries. He has also held positions at TPG, Accel, and McKinsey & Co, and earned his MBA from Stanford University.

“ Dave’s experience in vertical software and scaling successful businesses will be invaluable to our team, and most importantly, our customers,” said Ara Mahdessian, CEO and co-founder of ServiceTitan. “ His passion and expertise will be critical as we continue to expand our capabilities to solve the biggest pain points for contractors all across the country. I am thrilled to have him be part of the ServiceTitan team as we take the company into its next phase of growth.”

ServiceTitan continues to grow its footprint across multiple Trade sectors. The company continues to serve residential and commercial contractors focused on HVAC, Plumbing, Electrical, and other Trade verticals. It also continues expanding its customer base in the Green industry, which includes Pest Control, Lawn Care, Landscaping, and Janitorial sectors. ServiceTitan serves over 11,800 businesses in North America.

“ I see so much opportunity in the Trades industry, which I wholeheartedly believe deserves the most advanced software solutions that so many other sectors are already afforded,” said Dave Sherry, CFO of ServiceTitan. “ ServiceTitan has the key elements of what makes a great business – authentic, mission-driven founders who genuinely believe that long-term success will come from delivering value to their customers, a high-caliber and highly functioning team, and a market ripe for disruption and leadership. This, paired with the strong financial health of the business, makes ServiceTitan a unique company with the potential to compound for years to come.”

Leveraging a breadth of experience scaling software businesses into new markets, Dave will work closely with ServiceTitan’s executive team to shape and strengthen business strategies to continue enabling millions of hardworking contractors and business owners who provide the essential services that keep the world running. Dave will also focus on evaluating integrations, identifying opportunities for growth in new markets, and expanding ServiceTitan’s presence across the entire Trades industry.

About ServiceTitan



ServiceTitan is a cloud-based software platform built to power trades businesses. The company’s end-to-end solution gives contractors the tools they need to run and grow their business, manage their back office, and provide a stellar customer experience. By bringing an integrated SaaS platform to an industry historically underserved by technology, ServiceTitan is equipping tradespeople with the technology they need to keep the world running. ServiceTitan is backed by world-class investors including Battery Ventures, Bessemer Venture Partners, ICONIQ Growth, Index Ventures, Sequoia Capital, Thoma Bravo, Tiger Global Management, TPG, and T. Rowe Price.

