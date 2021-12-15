ServiceSource Recognized as a Military Friendly Employer

Company Designation Showcases Support for Veteran Community

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#SREV—ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SREV), the customer journey experience company, today announced it has earned a designation as a Military Friendly® Employer, joining a nationwide group of leading companies that support the U.S. military veteran community across hiring, culture and supplier relationships.

The Military Friendly Employer designation is awarded to companies that are committed to creating sustainable economic benefit to the military community. ServiceSource demonstrates its commitment to service men and women with its Veteran’s Support Group whose charter includes mentoring of employees who are veterans. The company also received a Supplier Diversity recognition for including veteran-owned businesses among its suppliers.

“We have always been and will always be committed to building a diverse and inclusive workforce because we believe a variety of voices and experiences is critical to the health and success of our business,” said Gary B. Moore, chairman and chief executive officer, ServiceSource. “As a military veteran myself, I’m especially proud that we have earned the Military Friendly Employer designation. We will continue to build on the good work we’ve started to welcome and support every veteran in our organization.”

“The Military Friendly Supplier Diversity designation recognizes companies who proactively seek partnerships with Veteran-owned businesses (VOBs) and Service-disabled Veteran-owned businesses as part of their supplier strategy commitment. They strengthen and create mutually beneficial relationships that strengthen the community and show true dedication by encouraging socio-economic contributions with veteran owned businesses through their supply chain efforts,” said Kayla Lopez, director of Military Partnerships, Military Friendly.

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SREV) is a global outsourced go-to-market services provider that accelerates B2B digital sales and customer success transformation. Our expert sales professionals, data-powered insights and proven methodologies scale and reimagine customer journey experiences (CJX™) into profitable business outcomes. Backed by more than 20 years of experience, ServiceSource drives billions of dollars in client value annually, conducting commerce in 45 languages and 178 countries. To learn more about how we design, develop and manage CJX solutions that transform the agility, speed, efficiency and value of our clients’ growth initiatives, visit www.servicesource.com.

Military Friendly® is the standard that measures an organization’s commitment, effort, and success in creating sustainable and meaningful benefits for the military community. Over 1,500 organizations compete annually for Military Friendly® designation. Military Friendly® ratings are owned by Viqtory, Inc., a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business. Viqtory is not affiliated with or endorsed by the U.S. Department of Defense or the federal government. Results are produced via a rules-based algorithm. The data-driven Military Friendly® lists and methodology can be found at https://www.militaryfriendly.com/mfcguide/.

