ServicePoint Completes Carve-Out of High Wire’s Technology Services Division

Acquisition Significantly Enhances ServicePoint’s Channel Business

PINE BROOK, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ServicePoint, a portfolio company of Mill Point Capital LLC (“Mill Point”), announced today that it has completed a carve-out of High Wire Networks Inc.’s Technology Services Division (“HWTS” or the “Company”), an Illinois-based provider of technology solutions and managed services.

HWTS is a channel-focused service provider of multi-site deployment and technical solutions predominantly catering to VARs, MSPs, MSSPs, system integrators and IT consultancies. Key services include networking solutions, unified communication installation, cabling services and managed services. The Company is headquartered in Batavia, IL and was founded in 2000.

Jose Bernal, Chief Executive Officer of ServicePoint, commented, “The acquisition of HWTS is highly complementary to ServicePoint as it continues to diversify our customer base and expands the service delivery team with great talent supporting our channel business. We are thrilled that HWTS and its customers are joining the ServicePoint family.”

“HWTS has established a proven track record of dependable execution for its customers. We look forward to leveraging shared resources to strengthen our services portfolio,” added Jeff Leventhal, Mill Point Executive Partner and Executive Chairman of ServicePoint.

Dan Tassone, Chief Revenue Officer of NWN Carousel, commented, “As a long-tenured customer, we are excited for our relationship with HWTS to be further enhanced by ServicePoint’s breadth of services, extended expertise and exemplary leadership. Together, ServicePoint and HWTS will help drive strong outcomes for our customers.”

About ServicePoint

ServicePoint is a leading provider of technology infrastructure services, delivering innovative data center solutions and comprehensive audio-visual, IT and managed services to global technology leaders, servicing Fortune 500 clients both directly and through premier channel partners. ServicePoint’s key services encompass structured cabling solutions, equipment installation, maintenance, repair, equipment decommissioning/disposal and project management. The company is headquartered in Pine Brook, NJ.

About Mill Point Capital LLC

Mill Point Capital LLC is a private equity firm focused on control investments in lower-middle market companies in North America across the Business Services, Industrials and IT Services sectors. Mill Point’s experienced team of investors and Executive Partners seek portfolio company value enhancement through rigorous implementation of transformative strategic initiatives and operational improvements. Mill Point is based in New York, NY. For more information, please visit www.millpoint.com.

