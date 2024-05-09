ServiceNow unveils new AI-powered capabilities to help improve employee experiences, supercharge talent development, and optimize in-person work

Enhancements to Talent Development solution infuse AI into the learning experience to understand skills, support internal mobility, and enhance mentoring

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Knowledge 2024 – Today, at ServiceNow’s annual customer and partner event, Knowledge 2024, ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the AI platform for business transformation, unveiled new AI-powered capabilities to help improve employee experiences, supercharge talent development, and optimize in-person work. Enhancements to ServiceNow’s Talent Development solution, formerly named Employee Growth and Development, infuse AI into the learning experience to understand skills, support internal mobility, and enhance mentoring. In addition, new Workplace Service Delivery capabilities spur in-person employee collaboration while supporting smarter workplace utilization decisions with data and insights.









According to new research from ServiceNow and Pearson, AI and emerging technologies will help fuel job creation, as well as demand for skilled IT workers. The new capabilities introduced by ServiceNow put AI to work for companies that want to advance their talent strategies while improving employee experiences.

“To win as a business, leaders know they must commit to the development, growth, and well-being of their people,” said Jacqui Canney, chief people officer at ServiceNow. “Giving employees the tools to develop high-demand skills will unlock greater career advancement opportunities, while driving stronger innovation and long-term business success. The power of AI not only helps employees learn and grow with personalized experiences, but it also allows them to focus on work that is fundamentally human. And AI-powered solutions give leaders and organizations actionable insights to propel the business and develop their people.”

ServiceNow introduces new capabilities in Talent Development for personalized growth and career advancement

Talent Development already uses AI and skills intelligence to help identify skill gaps and recommend relevant trainings and growth opportunities for employees. The updates announced today expand those AI capabilities to understand skills, support internal mobility, and enhance mentoring for a full suite of solutions:

Skills in Manager Hub. Talent Development is integrated into Manager Hub, giving managers a comprehensive view of team skills directly in the tools they’re already using. It curates key insights, so managers can understand team strengths, identify skills gaps, and assess how employee skills align with jobs and work. Managers can also review skills proficiencies and activities related to skills development. These insights help managers close skills gaps, assign work to the right team members based on their strengths, hire for relevant skills, and recommend trainings that support team development.

uses AI algorithms to match employees with internal jobs that are aligned with their skills, aspirations, and preferences, promoting employee engagement and retention while helping to save time and effort when searching internal recruiting platforms. Employees can search by specific job type and location. Opportunity Marketplace prompts employees to explore high-priority roles, helping to fill those jobs more quickly. Mentoring suggests mentors based on employees’ skills, preferences, and expertise. Employees can easily find mentors and add mentorship activities to growth plans. Easy-to-use scheduling tools also facilitate continuous engagement between mentors and mentees.

suggests mentors based on employees’ skills, preferences, and expertise. Employees can easily find mentors and add activities to growth plans. Easy-to-use scheduling tools also facilitate continuous engagement between mentors and mentees. Now Assist for HR Service Delivery meets the employee or manager where they are in chat, mobile, search, and other channels, and uses generative AI (GenAI) to answer and act on questions related to talent development. For example, an employee can ask the Virtual Agent what career development opportunities are available to them and receive a real-time, conversational answer with a prompt to take action. Additionally, Gen-AI powered search provides, direct, personalized, and contextual responses to talent development, workplace, and HR questions, improving employee self-service, and helping drive down organizational costs.

Workplace Service Delivery updates drive employee satisfaction and optimize operational efficiency

According to Gallup, hybrid workers show the highest level of engagement when their team collectively decides on an in-office schedule. However, only 12% of hybrid employees report their team employing this type of collaborative decision-making approach. Updates to ServiceNow’s Workplace Service Delivery address the critical need for better workplace collaboration, providing next-generation in-office experiences for employees and real-time data for better workplace management:

Workplace Presence and Workplace Concierge boost in-office collaboration through a chat-based concierge experience that automates common workplace requests such as finding available space within an office, booking rooms or desks, and even recommending which days to go into the office. Powered by Now Assist, ServiceNow’s GenAI experience, employees can ask Workplace Concierge questions like, “what day will my manager be in the office?” The employee would then receive a recommendation on what day they should go in to collaborate with their manager and even prompt them to reserve office space.

boost in-office collaboration through a chat-based concierge experience that automates common workplace requests such as finding available space within an office, booking rooms or desks, and even recommending which days to go into the office. Powered by Now Assist, ServiceNow’s GenAI experience, employees can ask Workplace Concierge questions like, “what day will my manager be in the office?” The employee would then receive a recommendation on what day they should go in to collaborate with their manager and even prompt them to reserve office space. Smart Building Insights and Integration Framework adds even more intelligence into Workplace Service Delivery through integrations with leading sensor companies, including Metrikus, VergeSense, IAdea, and Embrava. These integrations support smart building initiatives, providing real-time, actionable insights around efficiency, optimization, and occupant experiences directly within Workplace Service Delivery. This allows facilities teams and business leaders to make data-driven decisions about key workplace initiatives, such as floorplans, maintenance schedules, and real-estate spend.

“ServiceNow is strategically investing in AI-driven talent development and empowering organizations to future-proof their workforce,” said Gretchen Alarcon, senior vice president and general manager of Employee Workflows Products at ServiceNow. “Talent Development now goes beyond just improving skills; it offers personalized growth paths that match employee career goals with what the business needs. Our updates to Workplace Service Delivery aim to enhance in-person collaboration and help businesses make smarter decisions about how they use their workspace. These advancements are crucial for improving employee experiences and helping ensure companies can retain top talent in today’s competitive market.”

Global study highlights opportunities for meaningful, sustainable work in tech

New research released today from ServiceNow and Pearson reveals the transformative impact of AI and emerging technologies on the workforce and the global skills economy. Using AI-driven predictive algorithms, the research notes the ongoing importance of IT roles as tech workforce growth is projected to significantly outpace total workforce growth globally by 2028. In the United States alone, an additional 1.76 million new tech workers will be needed by 2028, totaling 6.23 million IT jobs across industries. The study also found an upward trend in global workforce growth, the highest being in India, where an additional 34 million people will be needed to sustain a projected economic growth of 6.3%.

While reskilling efforts will be necessary to meet tech talent needs at scale, proactive adaptation to evolving job markets, continuous learning, and strategic workforce planning are critical for resilience in the digital era.

What customers are saying:

“At Accenture, we are reinventing how we work and earn our people’s commutes by reshaping workplace experiences,” said Margaret Smith, senior managing director of Corporate Services & Sustainability at Accenture. “ServiceNow Workplace Service Delivery (WSD) helps us provide a simplified workplace reservation experience. The WSD platform enables our people to optimize their day, with access to supporting technology and additional services.”

Availability:

The new capabilities included in Talent Development and Workplace Service Delivery are generally available to all customers today.

Additional Information:

Read ServiceNow and Pearson research exploring how AI and technology is impacting the global workforce.

ServiceNow recently announced plans to acquire Intella, an end-to-end talent acquisition solution developed by Advance Solutions Corp., a ServiceNow Elite partner. Find out how Intella will build on ServiceNow’s existing employee experience portfolio to better meet the needs of hiring managers and employee candidates building the workforce of tomorrow.

About ServiceNow:

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is putting AI to work for people. We move with the pace of innovation to help customers transform organizations across every industry while upholding a trustworthy, human centered approach to deploying our products and services at scale. Our AI platform for business transformation connects people, processes, data, and devices to increase productivity and maximize business outcomes. For more information, visit: www.servicenow.com.

