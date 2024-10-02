ServiceNow to Announce Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results on October 23

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024, following the close of market on Wednesday, October 23, 2024. ServiceNow will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss the financial results.





Conference Call Details

The conference call will begin at 2 p.m. Pacific Time (21:00 GMT) on October 23, 2024. Interested parties may listen to the call by dialing (888) 330‑2455 (Passcode: 8135305), or if outside North America, by dialing (240) 789‑2717 (Passcode: 8135305). Individuals may access the live teleconference from this webcast: (https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/941960692).

An audio replay of the conference call and webcast will be available two hours after its completion and will be accessible for 30 days. To hear the replay, interested parties may go to the investor relations section of the ServiceNow website or dial (800) 770‑2030 (Passcode: 8135305), or if outside North America, by dialing (609) 800‑9909 (Passcode: 8135305).

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is putting AI to work for people. We move with the pace of innovation to help customers transform organizations across every industry while upholding a trustworthy, human centered approach to deploying our products and services at scale. Our AI platform for business transformation connects people, processes, data, and devices to increase productivity and maximize business outcomes. For more information, visit: www.servicenow.com.

Contacts

Caroline Parkinson



Media Relations



press@servicenow.com

Darren Yip



Investor Relations



ir@servicenow.com