ServiceNow to Announce Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on July 26

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, following the close of market on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. ServiceNow will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss the financial results.


Conference Call Details

The conference call will begin at 2 p.m. Pacific Time (21:00 GMT) on July 26, 2023. Interested parties may listen to the call by dialing (888) 330-2455 (Passcode: 8135305), or if outside North America, by dialing (240) 789-2717 (Passcode: 8135305). Individuals may access the live teleconference from this webcast (https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/590657753)

An audio replay of the conference call and webcast will be available two hours after its completion and will be accessible for 30 days. To hear the replay, interested parties may go to the investor relations section of the ServiceNow website or dial (800) 770-2030 (Passcode: 8135305), or if outside North America, by dialing (647) 362-9199 (Passcode: 8135305).

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) makes the world work better for everyone. Our cloud-based platform and solutions help digitize and unify organizations so that they can find smarter, faster, better ways to make work flow. So employees and customers can be more connected, more innovative, and more agile. And we can all create the future we imagine. The world works with ServiceNowTM. For more information, visit: www.servicenow.com.

