ServiceNow Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company making the world work better for everyone, today announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2022, with subscription revenues of $1,658 million in Q2 2022, representing 25% year-over-year growth, 29.5% adjusted for constant currency.

“ServiceNow once again beat expectations on the top and bottom line,” said ServiceNow President and CEO Bill McDermott. “ServiceNow is the enduring platform for a fast-changing world. Our pace of innovation, customer-centricity, and consistent execution are proven. While we are not immune to the current macro environment, no company is in a better position to help customers innovate through this moment.”

As of June 30, 2022, current remaining performance obligations (“cRPO”), contract revenue that will be recognized as revenue in the next 12 months, was $5.75 billion, representing 21% year-over-year growth and 27% adjusted for constant currency. The company now has 1,463 total customers with more than $1 million in annual contract value, representing 22% year-over-year growth in customers.

“Our Q2 results demonstrate the durability of our business, as strong net expansion and a best-in-class renewal rate of 99% drove a solid balance of growth and profitability,” said ServiceNow CFO Gina Mastantuono. “In the current macro environment, ServiceNow remains a core component of our customers’ digital transformation strategy and we continue to see a very strong pipeline. We are leaning into our massive opportunity with operational rigor as we remain ever confident in achieving $16B+ in subscription revenue in 2026.”

Recent Business Highlights

During the quarter, ServiceNow hosted Knowledge 2022 which drew more than 14,000 attendees to The Hague, New York City, Las Vegas and Sydney. At the conference, ServiceNow announced new solutions to advance digital business and accelerate innovation: Service Operations Workspace, App Engine Management Center, Public Sector Digital Services, and ServiceNow Indoor Mapping.

Engine Management Center, Public Sector Digital Services, and ServiceNow Indoor Mapping. In Q2, the company announced Procurement Service Management, a new solution to help transform procurement across the enterprise. The company also furthered its investment in employee experience with the acquisition of Hitch Works, a skills mapping and intelligence company that will tie employee learning and development to workforce planning to address talent gaps. In addition, through its partnership with Microsoft, ServiceNow is accelerating Azure adoption for mutual customers.

ServiceNow continues to expand its global footprint with more than 100 customers now paying over $10 million in annual contract value in Q2 2022, up more than 50% year-over-year.

Second Quarter 2022 GAAP and Non-GAAP Results:

The following table summarizes our financial results for the second quarter 2022:

Second Quarter 2022 GAAP Results Second Quarter 2022 Non-GAAP Results(1) Amount ($ millions) Year/Year Growth (%) Amount ($ millions)(2) Year/Year Growth (%) Subscription revenues $1,658 25% $1,724 29.5 % Professional services and other revenues $94 19% $100 26% Total revenues $1,752 24% $1,824 29.5% Amount ($ billions) Year/Year Growth (%) Amount



($ billions)(2) Year/Year Growth (%) cRPO $5.75 21% $6.02 27% RPO $11.5 21% $12.0 27% Amount ($ millions) Margin (%) Amount ($ millions) Margin (%) Subscription gross profit $1,371 83% $1,427 86% Professional services and other gross profit (loss) ($8) (9%) $10 10% Total gross profit $1,363 78% $1,437 82% Income from operations $22 1% $399 23% Net cash provided by operating activities $433 25% Free cash flow $287 16% Amount ($ millions) Earnings per



Basic/Diluted



Share ($) Amount ($ millions) Earnings per



Basic/Diluted



Share ($) Net income $20 $0.10/ $0.10 $329 $1.63/ $1.62

(1) We report non-GAAP financial measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. See the section entitled “Statement Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for an explanation of non-GAAP measures, and the table entitled “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation” for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures. (2) Non-GAAP subscription revenues, professional services and other revenues, total revenues, cRPO and RPO are adjusted for constant currency. See the section entitled “Statement Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for an explanation of non-GAAP measures, and the table entitled “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation” for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures. Note: Numbers rounded for presentation purposes.

Financial Outlook

Our guidance includes GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP growth rates for subscription revenues and cRPO are only adjusted for constant currency to provide better visibility into the underlying business trends. Since December 31, 2021, ServiceNow has seen an incremental strengthening of the U.S. dollar resulting in a foreign exchange (“FX”) headwind in 2022. Total FX impact estimated to be approximately a $220 million (~400bps) headwind for 2022 subscription revenues and a $180 million (~350bps) headwind for Q3 2022 cRPO. FX is also expected to approximately be a 1 point headwind to FY 2022 operating margin. Additionally, ServiceNow has a larger-than-average customer cohort renewing in Q4 2022. As a result, Q3 2022 will experience approximately 2 points of headwinds to cRPO growth as the contractual obligations wind down. We expect that cohort to renew in Q4 2022, at which time those headwinds will subside and we expect cRPO growth to re-accelerate quarter-over-quarter.

The following table summarizes our guidance for the third quarter 2022:

Third Quarter 2022 GAAP Guidance Third Quarter 2022 Non-GAAP Guidance(1) Amount



($ millions)(2) Year/Year Growth (%)(2) Constant Currency Year/ Year Growth (%) Subscription revenues $1,750 – $1,755 23 % 27.5 % cRPO 20 % 23.5 % Note: Includes timing headwind from larger-than-average renewal cohort noted above Margin (%) Income from operations 25% Amount (millions) Weighted-average shares used to compute diluted net income per share 203

(1) We report non-GAAP financial measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. See the section entitled “Statement Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for an explanation of non-GAAP measures, and the table entitled “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Guidance” for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures. (2) Guidance for GAAP subscription revenues and GAAP subscription revenue and cRPO growth rate is based on the 30-day average of foreign exchange rates for June 2022 for entities reporting in currencies other than U.S. Dollars.

The following table summarizes our guidance for the full-year 2022:

Full-Year 2022 GAAP Guidance Full-Year 2022 Non-GAAP Guidance(1) Amount



($ millions)(2) Year/Year Growth (%)(2) Constant Currency Year/ Year Growth (%) Subscription revenues $6,915 – $6,925 24 % 28 % Margin (%) Subscription gross profit 86% Income from operations 25% Free cash flow 30% Amount (millions) Weighted-average shares used to compute diluted net income per share 203

(1) We report non-GAAP financial measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. See the section entitled “Statement Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for an explanation of non-GAAP measures, and the table entitled “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Guidance” for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures. (2) GAAP subscription revenues and related growth rate for the future quarters included in our full-year 2022 guidance are based on the 30-day average of foreign exchange rates for June 2022 for entities reporting in currencies other than U.S. Dollars.

Statement Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We use the following non-GAAP financial measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Revenues. We adjust revenues and related growth rates for constant currency to provide a framework for assessing how our business performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current period results for entities reporting in currencies other than U.S. Dollars (“USD”) are converted into USD at the average exchange rates in effect during the comparison period (for Q2 2021, the average exchange rates in effect for our major currencies were 1 USD to 0.83 Euros and 1 USD to 0.72 British Pound Sterling (“GBP”)), rather than the actual average exchange rates in effect during the current period (for Q2 2022, the average exchange rates in effect for our major currencies were 1 USD to 0.94 Euros and 1 USD to 0.80 GBP). Guidance for related growth rates are derived by applying the average exchange rates in effect during the comparison period rather than the exchange rates for the guidance period. We believe the presentation of revenues and related growth rates adjusted for constant currency facilitates the comparison of revenues year-over-year.

Remaining performance obligations and current remaining performance obligations. We adjust cRPO and remaining performance obligations (“RPO”) and related growth rates for constant currency to provide a framework for assessing how our business performed. To present this information, current period results for entities reporting in currencies other than USD are converted into USD at the exchange rates in effect at the end of the comparison period (for Q2 2021, the end of the period exchange rates in effect for our major currencies were 1 USD to 0.84 Euros and 1 USD to 0.72 GBP), rather than the actual end of the period exchange rates in effect during the current period (for Q2 2022, the end of the period exchange rates in effect for our major currencies were 1 USD to 0.96 Euros and 1 USD to 0.82 GBP). Guidance for the related growth rate is derived by applying the end of period exchange rates in effect during the comparison period rather than the exchange rates in effect during the guidance period. We believe the presentation of cRPO and RPO and related growth rates adjusted for constant currency facilitates the comparison of cRPO and RPO year-over-year, respectively.

Gross profit, Income from operations, Net income and Net income per share – diluted. Our non-GAAP presentation of gross profit, income from operations, and net income measures exclude certain non-cash or non-recurring items, including stock-based compensation expense, amortization of debt discount and issuance costs related to our convertible senior notes, loss on early note conversions, amortization of purchased intangibles, legal settlements, business combination and other related costs, and the related income tax effect of these adjustments. The non-GAAP weighted-average shares used to compute our non-GAAP net income per share – diluted excludes the dilutive effect of the in-the-money portion of convertible senior notes as they are covered by our note hedges, and includes the dilutive effect of time-based stock awards, the dilutive effect of warrants and the potentially dilutive effect of our stock awards with performance conditions not yet satisfied at forecasted attainment levels to the extent we believe it is probable that the performance condition will be met. We believe these adjustments provide useful supplemental information to investors and facilitates the analysis of our operating results and comparison of operating results across reporting periods.

Free cash flow. Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities plus cash paid for legal settlements, repayments of convertible senior notes attributable to debt discount and business combination and other related costs including compensation expense, reduced by purchases of property and equipment. Free cash flow margin is calculated as free cash flow as a percentage of total revenues. We believe information regarding free cash flow and free cash flow margin provides useful information to investors because it is an indicator of the strength and performance of our business operations.

Our presentation of non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. We encourage investors to carefully consider our results under GAAP, as well as our supplemental non-GAAP information and the reconciliation between these presentations, to more fully understand our business. Please see the tables included at the end of this release for the reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results.

Use of Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains “forward-looking statements” regarding our performance, including but not limited to statements in the section entitled “Financial Outlook.” Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, our results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements we make.

Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in any forward-looking statements include: experiencing an actual or perceived cyber-security event; our ability to comply with evolving privacy laws, data transfer restrictions, and other foreign and domestic standards related to data and the Internet; errors, interruptions, delays, or security breaches in or of our service or data centers; our ability to maintain and attract key employees and manage workplace culture; alleged violations of laws and regulations, including those relating to anti-bribery and anti-corruption and those relating to public sector contracting requirements; our ability to compete successfully against existing and new competitors; our ability to predict, prepare for and respond promptly to rapidly evolving technological, market and customer developments; our ability to grow our business, including converting remaining performance obligations into revenue, adding and retaining customers, selling additional subscriptions to existing customers, selling to larger enterprises, government and regulated organizations with complex sales cycles and certification processes, and entering new geographies and markets; our ability to develop and gain customer demand for and acceptance of new and improved products and services; fluctuations in the value of foreign currencies relative to the U.S. Dollar; the continued impact and duration of COVID-19 on our business, future financial performance and global economic conditions, including any subsequent waves of outbreak or new variant strains of the COVID-19 virus, the effectiveness, extent and duration of mitigation efforts such as “shelter in place” and other government responses, and the availability of vaccinations; our ability to consummate and realize the benefits of any strategic transactions or acquisitions; the impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on macroeconomic conditions; inflation; and fluctuations and volatility in our stock price.

Further information on these and other factors that could affect our financial results are included in our Form 10-K filed for the year ended December 31, 2021, our Form 10-Q that will be filed for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 and in other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

We undertake no obligation, and do not intend, to update these forward-looking statements, to review or confirm analysts’ expectations, or to provide interim reports or updates on the progress of the current financial quarter.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) makes the world work better for everyone. Our cloud-based platform and solutions help digitize and unify organizations so that they can find smarter, faster, better ways to make work flow. So employees and customers can be more connected, more innovative, and more agile. And we can all create the future we imagine. The world works with ServiceNowTM. For more information, visit: www.servicenow.com.

© 2022 ServiceNow, Inc. All rights reserved. ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other company names, product names, and logos may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

ServiceNow, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Revenues: Subscription $ 1,658 $ 1,330 $ 3,289 $ 2,623 Professional services and other 94 79 185 146 Total revenues 1,752 1,409 3,474 2,769 Cost of revenues (1): Subscription 287 248 562 476 Professional services and other 102 81 196 152 Total cost of revenues 389 329 758 628 Gross profit 1,363 1,080 2,716 2,141 Operating expenses (1): Sales and marketing 722 557 1,395 1,081 Research and development 444 333 858 647 General and administrative 175 139 354 265 Total operating expenses 1,341 1,029 2,607 1,993 Income from operations 22 51 109 148 Interest expense (6 ) (7 ) (12 ) (14 ) Other income, net 13 6 17 15 Income before income taxes 29 50 114 149 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 9 (9 ) 19 8 Net income $ 20 $ 59 $ 95 $ 141 Net income per share – basic $ 0.10 $ 0.30 $ 0.47 $ 0.71 Net income per share – diluted $ 0.10 $ 0.29 $ 0.47 $ 0.70 Weighted-average shares used to compute net income per share – basic 201 198 201 197 Weighted-average shares used to compute net income per share – diluted 203 202 203 202 (1) Includes stock-based compensation as follows: Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Cost of revenues: Subscription $ 39 $ 33 $ 75 $ 62 Professional services and other 18 15 34 28 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 113 99 218 192 Research and development 126 98 241 186 General and administrative 56 37 109 70

ServiceNow, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in millions) June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,664 $ 1,728 Short-term investments 2,170 1,576 Accounts receivable, net 853 1,390 Current portion of deferred commissions 323 303 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 322 223 Total current assets 5,332 5,220 Deferred commissions, less current portion 640 623 Long-term investments 1,608 1,630 Property and equipment, net 876 766 Operating lease right-of-use assets 604 591 Intangible assets, net 257 287 Goodwill 803 777 Deferred tax assets 642 692 Other assets 340 212 Total assets $ 11,102 $ 10,798 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 265 $ 89 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 705 850 Current portion of deferred revenue 3,686 3,836 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 87 82 Current debt, net — 92 Total current liabilities 4,743 4,949 Deferred revenue, less current portion 58 63 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 572 556 Long-term debt, net 1,485 1,484 Other long-term liabilities 50 51 Stockholders’ equity 4,194 3,695 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 11,102 $ 10,798

ServiceNow, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in millions) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 20 $ 59 $ 95 $ 141 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 105 115 206 221 Amortization of deferred commissions 86 70 169 136 Stock-based compensation 352 281 677 537 Deferred income taxes (1 ) (17 ) (3 ) (16 ) Repayments of convertible senior notes attributable to debt discount — (6 ) — (13 ) Other 4 5 19 22 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of business combinations: Accounts receivable (51 ) (130 ) 511 224 Deferred commissions (100 ) (103 ) (237 ) (217 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (26 ) (54 ) (72 ) (57 ) Accounts payable 71 (14 ) 140 75 Deferred revenue (65 ) 10 (44 ) 85 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 38 84 (165 ) (111 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 433 300 1,296 1,027 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (151 ) (91 ) (244 ) (198 ) Business combinations, net of cash acquired (57 ) (513 ) (57 ) (738 ) Purchases of investments (1,112 ) (488 ) (1,774 ) (1,132 ) Purchases of non-marketable investments (35 ) (7 ) (136 ) (7 ) Sales and maturities of investments 554 491 1,131 1,023 Others 1 (6 ) — 1 Net cash used in investing activities (800 ) (614 ) (1,080 ) (1,051 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayments of convertible senior notes attributable to principal (88 ) (25 ) (94 ) (53 ) Proceeds from employee stock plans 1 — 106 95 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (91 ) (124 ) (241 ) (315 ) Net cash used in financing activities (178 ) (149 ) (229 ) (273 ) Foreign currency effect on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (44 ) 7 (49 ) (11 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (589 ) (456 ) (62 ) (308 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 2,259 1,827 1,732 1,679 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 1,670 $ 1,371 $ 1,670 $ 1,371

