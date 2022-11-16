<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
ServiceNow Reports New Hire Equity Grants

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company making the world work better for everyone, today announced that on November 15, 2022, its Compensation Committee granted equity awards pursuant to the ServiceNow 2022 New-Hire Equity Incentive Plan. 379 newly hired employees received, in the aggregate, restricted stock units representing 107,719 shares of ServiceNow common stock. These awards have a four-year vesting schedule, with 25 percent of the shares vesting on approximately the one-year anniversary of the grant date and the remaining shares will vest either quarterly or bi-annually thereafter depending on the number of restricted stock units the new employee was granted.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) makes the world work better for everyone. Our cloud‑based platform and solutions help digitize and unify organizations so that they can find smarter, faster, better ways to make work flow. So employees and customers can be more connected, more innovative, and more agile. And we can all create the future we imagine. The world works with ServiceNow™. For more information, visit: www.servicenow.com.

© 2022 ServiceNow, Inc. All rights reserved. ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other company names, product names, and logos may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

Contacts

Media Contact:
Emily Scher

408.916.6566

press@servicenow.com

Investor Contact:
Darren Yip

925.388.7205

ir@servicenow.com

