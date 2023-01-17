ServiceNow Named a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms for Third Consecutive Year

ServiceNow continues to be recognized as a Magic Quadrant Leader for its completeness of vision and ability to execute

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company making the world work better for everyone, has been named a Leader in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms. This is the third consecutive year that ServiceNow has been positioned as a Leader for its low-code platform.

According to Gartner, “Low-Code Application Platforms [LCAP] provide rapid application delivery to enterprises by allowing teams comprised of various personas like citizen developers to central IT professionals to develop and deploy custom applications by minimizing or replacing the coding needed in development.”

ServiceNow Creator Workflows, built on the Now Platform, empowers every employee, with any level of coding experience, to innovate at scale with low-code tools to create and deploy workflow applications easily. The offerings on the Now Platform, including App Engine Studio, can turn anyone into an app developer with guidance-driven development flows and easy-to-adapt templates. The low-code platform also provides added IT oversight, digital guardrails, and governance.

“In the face of recent workforce challenges, from the IT talent gap to a developer shortage and hiring stalls, low-code is more essential than ever to give employees the tools they need to streamline business processes,” said Josh Kahn, SVP of Creator Workflow Products at ServiceNow. “Our low-code platform allows for people of all skill levels to build enterprise-grade applications that meet the immediate needs of organizations. We believe this recognition from Gartner continues to validate the value ServiceNow brings to the table as a market leader in low-code.”

Key solutions within ServiceNow Creator Workflows include:

App Engine: Empower creators of all skill levels to build low-code workflow apps fast and at scale.

Empower creators of all skill levels to build low-code workflow apps fast and at scale. Integration Hub: Quickly connect workflows to critical business systems and simplify cross-enterprise automation through API integration.

Quickly connect workflows to critical business systems and simplify cross-enterprise automation through integration. Automation Engine: Automate and connect anything to ServiceNow leveraging Integration Hub, robotic process automation (RPA), and Intelligent Document Processing.

Additional Information

The 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms is available here.

Find more information on ServiceNow’s Creator Workflows here.

1 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms, Paul Vincent, Oleksander Mativskyy, Mike West, Adrian Leow Kimihiko Iijima, January 11, 2023.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) makes the world work better for everyone. Our cloud‑based platform and solutions help digitize and unify organizations so that they can find smarter, faster, better ways to make work flow. So employees and customers can be more connected, more innovative, and more agile. And we can all create the future we imagine. The world works with ServiceNowTM. For more information, visit: www.servicenow.com.

© 2023 ServiceNow, Inc. All rights reserved. ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other company names, product names, and logos may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

Contacts

Jacqueline Velasco



(408) 561-1937



press@servicenow.com