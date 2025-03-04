ServiceNow Named a Leader in Software Asset Management Solutions by Independent Research Firm

The ServiceNow Platform brings together all the enterprise processes needed for complete asset management, earning the highest possible scores in the vision, innovation, roadmap, and supporting services and offerings criteria

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the AI platform for business transformation, today announced it has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Software Asset Management Solutions, Q1 2025. The inaugural report recognizes ServiceNow for delivering “a platform that brings together all of the enterprise processes needed for complete asset management.” ServiceNow earned the highest possible scores in the vision, innovation, roadmap, and supporting services and offerings criteria.

According to the Forrester report, “ServiceNow’s SAM is part of a broader technology asset management platform that covers hardware, operating technology, and cloud. It enables software discovery across environments, integrates with third-party tools, and monitors SaaS usage. The platform automates compliance, optimizes renewals, and prevents oversubscription.”

“We’re honored to be recognized as a leader in the Forrester Wave™ for Software Asset Management Solutions. To us, this acknowledgment reinforces our commitment to delivering a comprehensive platform that enhances efficiency, compliance, and financial optimization for enterprises,” said German Bertot, global vice president and general manager, asset management, at ServiceNow. “As our customers’ needs evolve, we’ll continue to drive even greater value in asset management with AI-driven innovations across our AI agents, data, and workflows.”

ServiceNow SAM—a key component of the company's asset management offering alongside other capabilities including Cloud Cost Management (CCM), Hardware Asset Management (HAM), Enterprise Asset Management (EAM), and more—helps organizations control risk, reduce spend, and automate the software asset lifecycle, all from a single platform. By providing full visibility into software and cloud costs, leveraging AI-powered insights to streamline asset workflows and governance, and empowering IT teams with automation and executive visibility, ServiceNow SAM drives smarter, more efficient asset management.

For more information on SAM, visit: servicenow.com/SAM

Complimentary access to the report is available here.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is putting AI to work for people. We move with the pace of innovation to help customers transform organizations across every industry while upholding a trustworthy, human centered approach to deploying our products and services at scale. Our AI platform for business transformation connects people, processes, data, and devices to increase productivity and maximize business outcomes. For more information, visit: www.servicenow.com.

© 2024 ServiceNow, Inc. All rights reserved. ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other company names, product names, and logos may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. For more information, read about Forrester’s objectivity here.

Media Contact

Katlyn Hirokawa

(408) 489-7381

press@servicenow.com