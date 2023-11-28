ServiceNow Named a Leader in Digital Process Automation

ServiceNow’s deep roots in service management make it a “darling of IT buyers”

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company making the world work better for everyone, has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Digital Process Automation Software, Q4 2023. ServiceNow attributes this recognition to its current solutions and strategy in governance, end-to-end orchestration, robotic process automation (RPA), API integration, and generative AI within its App Engine and Automation Engine solutions, which are designed to provide a faster, more productive path to software development on the Now Platform with low-code tooling.





According to the report, “Vendors recognize the importance of process automation to secure customer commitment. Deep roots in service management made ServiceNow a darling of IT buyers…With 1,500 system integrator partners and thousands of certified developers, ServiceNow will gain market share from traditional DPA-focused players. ServiceNow scores high on strategy, and planned enhancements leverage its platform strengths such as IT workflows for governance and existing market momentum.”

“As organizations look for automation solutions to help streamline and scale decision-making across the enterprise, many end up using dozens of disconnected tools that ultimately undermine a successful end-to-end orchestration approach by creating fragmented experiences and inconsistent return-on-investment (ROI),” said Amit Saxena, VP and General Manager of Automation Engine at ServiceNow. “ServiceNow brings together the power of intelligent automation with the productivity of generative AI so our customers can continue to transform their world of work on the Now Platform.”

ServiceNow App Engine and Automation Engine, built on the Now Platform and part of Creator Workflows, includes low-code workflow automation, application integration, generative AI, and robotic process automation (RPA) capabilities that help customers:

Automate mission-critical processes and tasks within a single platform

Use generative AI to convert natural language text into high-quality code suggestions, and in some cases complete code

Discover and optimize hidden operational inefficiencies across the enterprise

Drive productivity through automation of mundane work like integration of key systems and development of common process apps

Reduce risk with application development governance and guardrails for citizen development built in to limit the extent of app sprawl and reduce technical debt

Quickly adapt to evolving end-user needs without the need for specialized skills or tools, to drive faster business outcomes and improved experiences

Additional Information:

Visit ServiceNow’s Creator Workflows for more information on solutions.

Read a complimentary copy of the Forrester DPA Wave report.

About ServiceNow:

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) makes the world work better for everyone. Our cloud-based platform and solutions help digitize and unify organizations so that they can find smarter, faster, better ways to make work flow. So employees and customers can be more connected, more innovative, and more agile. And we can all create the future we imagine. The world works with ServiceNowTM. For more information, visit: www.servicenow.com.

© 2023 ServiceNow, Inc. All rights reserved. ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other company names, product names, and logos may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

Contacts

Courtney Johnson



(925) 405-2446



press@servicenow.com