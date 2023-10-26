ServiceNow Announces Strategic Partnership With ANSR to Power Global Capability Centers on the Now Platform

ANSR to establish ServiceNow Centers of Excellence in more than 60 Global Capability Centers (GCCs) to train 3,500 people across India on ServiceNow

ANSR to power its own internal GCC service delivery on ServiceNow, including Now Assist generative AI capabilities

ServiceNow Ecosystem Ventures program joins existing ANSR (an Accel portfolio company) investors to accelerate growth in key global markets through increasing skilled talent and driving greater customer adoption of ServiceNow.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. & BANGALORE, India–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company making the world work better for everyone, and ANSR, a market expert in building, managing, and scaling teams through Global Capability Centers (GCCs), today announced a strategic partnership to power GCCs on the Now Platform. The ServiceNow Ecosystem Ventures program joins existing ANSR (an Accel portfolio company) investors to accelerate growth in key global markets. The partnership will help increase talent capacity for ANSR clients by establishing ServiceNow Centers of Excellence in more than 60 GCCs to train 3,500 individuals across India. The collaboration will also allow ANSR to power its own internal GCC service delivery on ServiceNow, including Now Assist generative AI capabilities.









The investment is part of the ServiceNow Ecosystem Ventures program, launched in May 2023 to accelerate partner growth in key global markets through increasing skilled talent and driving greater customer adoption of ServiceNow. ServiceNow’s investment enables partners to expand their go-to-market capabilities and enhance their proficiency in ServiceNow’s technology and solutions to deliver fast time to value.

According to non-profit Nasscom, as well as the India Brand Equity Foundation, India is home to 45% of the world’s GCCs and it is estimated that more than 4.5 million people will work in a local GCC by 2030. To prepare the workforce for this opportunity, and to meet the increasing demand for professionals trained on ServiceNow, ANSR’s new ServiceNow Centers of Excellence will equip a world-class pool of individuals across India with the future-ready technology and interpersonal skills needed to support ANSR corporate clients, which include some of the world’s largest Fortune 500 brands.

“ServiceNow is committed to strengthening our talent and investment in India, one of our fastest-growing markets globally,” said David Parsons, senior vice president of Ecosystem Ventures at ServiceNow. “As a market leader in India, ANSR provides a distinctive opportunity to seamlessly integrate ServiceNow into their GCCs to enable end-to-end automation for some of the most prominent Fortune 500 enterprises around the world.”

“GCCs are increasingly becoming hubs for innovation, excellence, and digital capabilities,” said Lalit Ahuja, founder and CEO at ANSR. “ANSR, in partnership with ServiceNow, will apply the GenAI-enabled Now Platform across GCCs at a significant scale, fostering their growth and positioning them as key strategic partners for enterprises. In addition, ANSR is re-platforming its GCC service delivery portfolio to the ServiceNow Platform in our efforts to rapidly innovate and scale our business.”

By re-platforming its own GCC service delivery on ServiceNow, ANSR plans to deliver an integrated approach to 40,000 GCC employees who need faster, more seamless access to services across HR, finance, IT and the workplace. Re-platforming to ServiceNow includes integrating Now Assist, ServiceNow’s generative AI experience, to help reduce time spent on operational activities, increase productivity, and improve overall employee satisfaction.

Recent additional ServiceNow Ecosystem Ventures investments include Blueship Co.,Ltd and Japan System Co., Ltd, both leaders in the local Japanese public sector IT industry.

To learn more about ServiceNow’s Ecosystem Ventures program, visit here.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is making the world of work, work better for people. Our cloud-based platform and solutions deliver digital workflows that create great experiences and unlock productivity for employees and the enterprise. For more information, visit: www.servicenow.com.

© 2023 ServiceNow, Inc. All rights reserved. ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other company names, product names, and logos may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

About ANSR

ANSR, an Accel Ventures portfolio company is the market leader in enabling organizations to build, manage and scale global teams through Global Capability Centers (GCCs). ANSR’s suite of end-to-end AI-enabled products and services are trusted by the world’s best companies to help them setup, manage and run their high-impact technology centers. Since its inception, ANSR has established over 110 GCCs aggregating to over 120k enterprise talent with over $2B in investment and using over 12M sq ft of workspace. Visit ansr.com for more information.

