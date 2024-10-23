ServiceNow and Rimini Street partner on new enterprise software model to unlock value in existing ERP systems for net-new innovation, digital growth and scale

New solution enables “Transformation without Disruption” by combining ServiceNow’s AI Platform with Rimini Street’s proven enterprise software support without the costs of mandatory upgrades, migrations or re-platforming

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the AI platform for business transformation, and Rimini Street (NASDAQ: RMNI), a global provider of end-to-end enterprise software support and innovation solutions, today announced an expanded partnership that enables organizations to unlock value in existing ERPs and enterprise applications to fund new innovation and growth. The new solution combines the power of the single architecture, single data model of ServiceNow with Rimini Street’s proven enterprise software support, in order to accelerate customer innovation across procurement, finance, supply chain, HR, customer service and IT.





According to Gartner ® research, ERP leaders should “adopt an ERP approach that will enable a promising automated business strategy by challenging the old beliefs that led organizations to the current static and monolithic ERP architectures.” 1

Yet, until now, companies faced two undesirable choices with their existing ERP: “rip and replace,” which involves costly and risky multi-year migrations with an unknown return, or “lift and shift,” which minimizes some infrastructure costs, but limits innovation and change.

The new enterprise software model from Rimini Street and ServiceNow can produce significant and immediate savings that fuel net-new innovation, unmatched user experiences and AI-driven productivity gains, in weeks to months, not years, with the ServiceNow platform.

“Twentieth century systems have created a mess of complexity that hinders 21st century innovation,” said Bill McDermott, chairman and chief executive officer at ServiceNow. “ServiceNow’s partnership with Rimini Street gives customers a more unified, intelligent platform to maximize their existing software investments, for faster paths to transformation. Together, we are enabling a brighter future where technology unlocks unprecedented potential.”

“We are excited to bring organizations this new enterprise software model that enables maximized ROI on their current enterprise software investments, integrates disconnected and siloed landscapes of enterprise software and frees up funding for innovation,” said Seth Ravin, chairman and chief executive officer at Rimini Street. “This new partnership truly brings together the best of ServiceNow innovation and Rimini Street enterprise software support capabilities to solve this common – but complex – IT challenge.”

Turn-key Solution for Transformation without Disruption

The new solution is designed to help organizations from business case to deployment to value realization, including:

ServiceNow AI platform for business transformation to transform ERP: ServiceNow provides industry-leading modernization capabilities through the Now Platform, enabling organizations to improve productivity and maximize business outcomes and deliver modern, consumer-like experiences to all users. Rimini Street will design, deploy and manage the Now Platform as an innovation layer for ERP customers with its experienced and certified ServiceNow team, funded by efficiencies and savings through Rimini Street’s support and management of the existing enterprise software foundation.

Rimini Support™ to optimize and extend the life of current enterprise software: Replaces software vendor maintenance of traditional perpetually licensed software with third-party support, providing significant annual support fee savings, improved service levels, full coverage for customizations and no required upgrades or migrations for a minimum of 15 years.

Rimini Manage™ for robust application management: Manages and runs both traditional on-premises licensed software and SaaS applications, either by itself or in combination with vendor replacement third-party support. Rimini Manage relieves the IT department from the day-to-day software operating and support tasks to enable focus on driving innovation and value for the enterprise.

“It is imperative that enterprises accelerate AI innovation, digital transformation and workflow automation without being slowed by the complexity and cost burden of upgrading or migrating existing enterprise software,” said R “Ray” Wang, principal analyst at Constellation Research. “Customers seek a comprehensive, all-in-one optimization and innovation solution that can accelerate and improve productivity, increase profitability and enhance competitive advantage.”

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is putting AI to work for people. We move with the pace of innovation to help customers transform organizations across every industry while upholding a trustworthy, human centered approach to deploying our products and services at scale. Our AI platform for business transformation connects people, processes, data, and devices to increase productivity and maximize business outcomes. For more information, visit: www.servicenow.com.

About Rimini Street, Inc.

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a Russell 2000® Company, is a global provider of end-to-end enterprise software support and innovation solutions and the leading third-party support provider for Oracle, SAP and VMware software. The Company offers a comprehensive portfolio of unified solutions to run, manage, support, customize, configure, connect, protect, monitor, and optimize enterprise application, database, and technology software. The Company has signed thousands of contracts with Fortune Global 100, Fortune 500, midmarket, public sector and government organizations who selected Rimini Street as their trusted, proven mission-critical enterprise software solutions provider and achieved better operational outcomes, realized billions of US dollars in savings and funded AI and other innovation investments. For more information, visit: www.riministreet.com.

