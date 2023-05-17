ServiceNow and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Build Generative AI Across Enterprise IT

Built on ServiceNow Platform with NVIDIA AI software and DGX infrastructure, custom large language models to bring intelligent workflow automation to enterprises

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Knowledge 2023—ServiceNow and NVIDIA today announced a partnership to develop powerful, enterprise-grade generative AI capabilities that can transform business processes with faster, more intelligent workflow automation.

Using NVIDIA software, services, and accelerated infrastructure, ServiceNow is developing custom large language models trained on data specifically for its ServiceNow Platform, the intelligent platform for end-to-end digital transformation.

This will expand ServiceNow’s already extensive AI functionality with new uses for generative AI across the enterprise — including for IT departments, customer service teams, employees, and developers — to strengthen workflow automation and rapidly increase productivity.

ServiceNow is also helping NVIDIA streamline its IT operations with these generative AI tools, using NVIDIA data to customize NVIDIA® NeMo™ foundation models running on hybrid-cloud infrastructure consisting of NVIDIA DGX™ Cloud and on-premises NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD™ AI supercomputers.

“IT is the nervous system of every modern enterprise in every industry,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. “Our collaboration to build super-specialized generative AI for enterprises will boost the capability and productivity of IT professionals worldwide using the ServiceNow platform.”

“As adoption of generative AI continues to accelerate, organizations are turning to trusted vendors with battle-tested, secure AI capabilities to boost productivity, gain a competitive edge, and keep data and IP secure,” said CJ Desai, president and chief operating officer of ServiceNow. “Together, NVIDIA and ServiceNow will help drive new levels of automation to fuel productivity and maximize business impact.”

Harnessing Generative AI to Reshape Digital Business

ServiceNow and NVIDIA are exploring a number of generative AI use cases to simplify and improve productivity across the enterprise by providing high accuracy and higher value in IT.

This includes developing intelligent virtual assistants and agents to help quickly resolve a broad range of user questions and support requests with purpose-built AI chatbots that use large language models and focus on defined IT tasks.

To simplify the user experience, enterprises can customize chatbots with proprietary data to create a central generative AI resource that stays on topic while resolving many different requests.

These generative AI use cases are also applicable to customer service agents, allowing for case prioritization with greater accuracy, saving time, and improving outcomes. Customer service teams can use generative AI for automatic issue resolution, knowledge-base article generation based on customer case summaries, and chat summarization for faster hand-off, resolution, and wrap-up.

In addition, generative AI can improve the employee experience by helping identify growth opportunities. For example, delivering customized learning and development recommendations, like courses and mentors, based on natural language queries and information from an employee’s profile.

Full-Stack NVIDIA Generative AI Software and Infrastructure Fuel Rapid Development

In its generative AI research and development, ServiceNow is using NVIDIA AI Foundations cloud services and the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software platform, which includes the NVIDIA NeMo framework.

Included in NeMo are prompt tuning, supervised fine-tuning and knowledge retrieval tools to help developers build, customize, and deploy language models for enterprise use cases. NeMo Guardrails software is also included and enables developers to easily add topical, safety, and security features for AI chatbots.

About NVIDIA

Since its founding in 1993, NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been a pioneer in accelerated computing. The company’s invention of the GPU in 1999 sparked the growth of the PC gaming market, redefined computer graphics, ignited the era of modern AI and is fueling the creation of the industrial metaverse. NVIDIA is now a full-stack computing company with data-center-scale offerings that are reshaping industry. More information at https://nvidianews.nvidia.com/.

© 2023 NVIDIA Corporation. All rights reserved. NVIDIA, the NVIDIA logo, DGX, NeMo and NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and other countries. Other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated. Features, pricing, availability and specifications are subject to change without notice.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) makes the world work better for everyone. Our cloud‑based platform and solutions help digitize and unify organizations so that they can find smarter, faster, better ways to make work flow. So employees and customers can be more connected, more innovative, and more agile. And we can all create the future we imagine. The world works with ServiceNow™. For more information, visit www.servicenow.com.

© 2023 ServiceNow, Inc. All rights reserved. ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

NVIDIA Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release including, but not limited to, statements as to: the benefits, impact, and performance of NVIDIA’s products, services, and technologies, including NVIDIA NeMo, DGX Cloud, DGX SuperPOD, NVIDIA AI Foundations, the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software platform, and NeMo Guardrails; NVIDIA’s partnership with ServiceNow and the benefits and impact thereof; IT being the nervous system of every modern enterprise in every industry; and adoption of generative AI continuing to accelerate are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to be materially different than expectations. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: global economic conditions; NVIDIA’s reliance on third parties to manufacture, assemble, package and test our products; the impact of technological development and competition; development of new products and technologies or enhancements to NVIDIA’s existing product and technologies; market acceptance of NVIDIA’s products or its partners’ products; design, manufacturing or software defects; changes in consumer preferences or demands; changes in industry standards and interfaces; unexpected loss of performance of NVIDIA’s products or technologies when integrated into systems; as well as other factors detailed from time to time in the most recent reports NVIDIA files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, including, but not limited to, its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on the company’s website and are available from NVIDIA without charge. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, NVIDIA disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

ServiceNow Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward‑looking statements” about the expectations, beliefs, plans, and intentions relating to its partnership with NVIDIA to build generative AI. Such statements include statements regarding future product capabilities and offerings and expected benefits to ServiceNow. Forward‑looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward‑looking statements. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, ServiceNow’s results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward‑looking statements made. ServiceNow undertakes no obligation, and does not intend, to update the forward‑looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in any forward‑looking statements include: (i) delays and unexpected difficulties and expenses in executing the partnership or delivering the product capabilities and offerings, (ii) changes in the regulatory landscape related to AI and (iii) uncertainty as to whether sales will justify the investments in the product capabilities and offerings. Further information on factors that could affect ServiceNow’s financial and other results is included in the filings ServiceNow makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

Contacts

Shannon McPhee



NVIDIA Corporation



+1-310-920-9642



smcphee@nvidia.com

Theresa Ianni



ServiceNow



+1-216-544-6817



theresa.ianni@servicenow.com