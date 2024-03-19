ServiceNow Advances Enterprise-Grade Generative AI Through Expanded Partnership With NVIDIA

ServiceNow becomes one of the first platform providers to access NVIDIA NIM inference microservices, enabling faster, scalable, and more cost-effective large language model development and deployment

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NVIDIA GTC — ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company making the world work better for everyone, today announced an expansion of its partnership with NVIDIA to advance the use of enterprise-grade generative AI (GenAI). ServiceNow is one of the first platform providers to access NVIDIA NIM inference microservices, enabling faster, scalable and more cost-effective large language model (LLM) development and deployment.





Announced today by NVIDIA at GTC, NIM are part of new, enterprise-grade GenAI microservices created to optimize inference in LLMs. ServiceNow is using NIM to serve its Now LLMs – domain specific LLMs that power capabilities within Now Assist, ServiceNow’s generative AI experience. The NIM-deployed Now LLMs will allow ServiceNow customers to scale generative AI across new use cases.

“ServiceNow and NVIDIA are building a future where businesses can break through every barrier,” said ServiceNow Chairman and CEO Bill McDermott. “GenAI is unlocking a new era of growth, completely reimagining digital experiences at scale. This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity, with ServiceNow and NVIDIA fueling technology breakthroughs.”

“Generative AI is driving a transformative leap that is shaping the future of technology and business,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. “Together, NVIDIA and ServiceNow are helping enterprises everywhere embrace generative AI within the platforms they use to serve customers, manage employees, enhance their operations, and transform their industries.”

NVIDIA and ServiceNow announced their initial partnership to develop powerful enterprise-grade generative AI capabilities in May 2023. Since then, the companies have launched programs such as AI Lighthouse to fast track the development and adoption of GenAI; delivered new GenAI-powered industry innovations like Now Assist for Telecommunications Service Management (TSM); and collaborated with technology leaders like Hugging Face and the Big Code Community on StarCoder2, a family of open‑access LLMs for code generation that sets new standards for performance, transparency, and cost‑effectiveness. NVIDIA also uses ServiceNow Now Assist to streamline its IT operations and improve employee experience with conversational capabilities, empowering employees to self-solve.

ServiceNow continues to improve its rapidly expanding generative AI portfolio so enterprises can bring the power of GenAI to any department, scale to other parts of the business quickly, and accelerate value from AI spend. Internal GenAI use cases at ServiceNow are delivering cost savings and increased productivity. For example, in just the first 120 days using Now Assist, ServiceNow projects it will save millions of dollars per year with increased case deflection through improved self-service and is realizing a 54% incident deflection rate with GenAI for employee issues. Additionally, ServiceNow has seen a 48% code generation acceptance rate internally with GenAI on the ServiceNow platform.

NVIDIA NIM inference microservices are already integrated within the Now LLM and available to all ServiceNow customers with Now Assist installed.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) makes the world work better for everyone. Our cloud-based platform and solutions help digitize and unify organizations so that they can find smarter, faster, better ways to make work flow. So employees and customers can be more connected, more innovative, and more agile. And we can all create the future we imagine. The world works with ServiceNow™. For more information, visit: www.servicenow.com.

© 2024 ServiceNow, Inc. All rights reserved. ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other company names, product names, and logos may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

Contacts

Jacqueline Velasco



(408)561-1937



press@servicenow.com