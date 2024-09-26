Sermo and LiveWorld Survey: KOLs & DOLs Genuinely Influence HCPs on Social Channels

Pharma Brands Impact HCP Prescribing Behavior With Influencer Programs

Key Study Findings:

– 60% of HCPs report changing perceptions of medications based on influencer social media content.



– 50% of HCPs have changed prescriptions based on influencer social media content.



– 69% of HCPs engage with influencer content on social media daily.

Survey Highlights:

Influencer Engagement: 69% of HCPs engage with influencer content on social media daily. This frequency varies by specialty, with Oncologists being the most frequent users and Endocrinologists the least.

Perception and Prescription Changes: 60% of respondents report changing their perception of a medication based on influencer content found on social media, and 50% report changing their prescriptions based on such content.

Trust and Effectiveness: 70% of HCPs believe the content found on social media is very or moderately effective, particularly when delivered by trusted influencers.

Preferred Platforms: HCPs engage with influencer and professional content on platforms like Sermo, Instagram, Doximity, LinkedIn, YouTube, and Facebook.

Content Types: The most engaging content includes online Q&A sessions, case studies, post comments, and direct messaging peers with specific questions. The most requested content includes clinical trial data, treatment guidelines, and congress highlights.

Credibility Factors: Influencer credibility is established by citing credentials, peer endorsements, evidence-based content, and disclosing pharma affiliations.

Directional Demographic Insights: (N sizes range from 25 to 38 per specialization)

Boomers : Prefer private social media like Sermo and consume short form videos, online articles, and case studies.

: Prefer private social media like Sermo and consume short form videos, online articles, and case studies. Millennials : Favor professional content on X, Instagram, Reddit, and TikTok, preferring infographics and long form videos.

: Favor professional content on X, Instagram, Reddit, and TikTok, preferring infographics and long form videos. Dermatologists : Active on Instagram, X, TikTok, and Reddit, engaging with short videos, online articles, and patient stories.

: Active on Instagram, X, TikTok, and Reddit, engaging with short videos, online articles, and patient stories. Gastroenterologists : Engage on X, often changing perceptions and prescriptions based on social media content.

: Engage on X, often changing perceptions and prescriptions based on social media content. Ophthalmologists : Favor Reddit, consuming short videos and webinars.

: Favor Reddit, consuming short videos and webinars. OBGYNs : Skeptical about social media, rarely using it except for patient support materials.

: Skeptical about social media, rarely using it except for patient support materials. General Family Practitioners: Access multiple platforms, engaging with podcasts, infographics, and live chats.

“The data underscores the shift in how medical information is disseminated in today’s digital-first world. Most HCPs trust and regularly use information from KOL/DOL influencers, which drives changes in perception and prescribing of new medications,” according to Erin Fitzgerald, CMO at Sermo.

The findings from the survey provide substantial evidence that KOLs and DOLs are genuinely influential in shaping the perceptions and prescribing behaviors of HCPs. Pharmaceutical companies should seriously consider leveraging influencers to effectively impact prescribing behaviors.

The study findings validate the influence of KOLs and DOLs on HCPs, providing evidence to support the effectiveness of influencer marketing in the pharmaceutical industry.

