Serent Capital Named to Inc.’s 2023 List of Founder-Friendly Investors for Fifth Consecutive Year

Serent was founded in 2008 to help exceptional, bootstrapped companies scale through a hands-on operational approach. The firm recently celebrated its 15th Anniversary, and its vision to help founder-led companies remains true.

“As a firm founded by founders for founders, we have immense admiration for these leaders who choose to embark on the challenging journey of entrepreneurship,” said Lance Fenton, Partner at Serent Capital. “Through years of experience, we’ve become experts in navigating the unique challenges that come with building a market-leading company, and it’s an honor to partner with these visionary founders and turn them into category leaders.”

Serent’s in-house Growth Team includes twenty-plus former operators and management consultants who work directly with the portfolio company leaders on strategic initiatives related to go-to-market, embedded finance and payments integration, product and technology, product marketing and pricing, transformative M&A, and executive talent recruiting. Using Serent’s proven playbooks, more than 60 founder-led B2B software and tech-enabled service companies have seen an average of 30% growth year-over-year in the first 2 years.

“When we choose to invest, it’s with the utmost respect for what makes that company unique – its customers, its employees, its culture. We’re not just investors; we’re partners, committed to helping the companies scale successfully,” said Stewart Lynn, Partner at Serent Capital. “Through our in-house Growth Team, we work hands-on with our founders to identify and execute strategic initiatives to accelerate growth and help these great companies build on the founders’ visions.”

“Now more than ever, founder-led companies need financing partners that offer guidance, expertise, and understanding—not just capital. These are the private equity, venture capital, and debt firms that have founders’ backs when it comes to accelerating growth,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. Business Media.

Serent has $5 billion of assets under management and offices in Austin, Texas, and San Francisco, California. Most recently, the firm invested in BS&A, a leading ERP software for municipalities and LinkIt, a K-12 software company. In addition to being recognized as a founder-friendly firm, Serent has been recognized as a Top Private Equity Firm by Growth Cap and a Top Private Equity Innovator by BluWave this year. To learn more about how Serent partners with founders, visit: https://serentcapital.com/founders/

Introduced in 2019, the Founder-Friendly Investors list has become a go-to guide for entrepreneurs who want to grow their companies while retaining an ownership stake.

To compile the list, Inc. went straight to the source: entrepreneurs who have sold to private equity and venture capital firms. Founders filled out a questionnaire about their experiences partnering with private equity, venture capital, and debt firms and shared data on how their portfolio companies have grown during these partnerships.

The November 2023 issue of Inc. magazine is available online now at https://www.inc.com/magazine and will be on newsstands beginning October 31. To see the complete list, go to: https://www.inc.com/founder-friendly-investors/2023

Inc.’s Founder-Friendly Private Equity Firms list is based on the criteria that the private equity firm has exited U.S.-based, founder-led, portfolio companies. Serent paid a fee to accept and distribute the results of such award. Serent’s receipt of this award is in no way indicative of any individual client or investor’s experience with Serent or of the future performance of any investment. For more information on the GrowthCap and BluWave awards, please refer to the respective links provided here and here.

About Serent Capital

Serent Capital is a growth-focused private equity firm investing in capital-efficient, B2B SaaS and technology companies. From its founding, Serent set out to build a distinctly different firm that prioritizes founders and their companies and provides true hands-on resources through its 20+ person Growth Team. Serent’s in-house Growth Team is equipped with a wide range of resources to help companies accelerate growth, including strategic and operational support to drive revenue generation, assistance in building a top-tier executive team, guidance for transformative M&A, and a community of 400+ founders and operating executives. With $5 billion of assets under management, the firm has partnered with over 60 founder-led, industry-changing companies and offer unparalleled hands-on operational support. Discover how Serent Capital is fueling the growth of innovative companies across a range of industries at www.serentcapital.com.

About Inc.

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community they need to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

