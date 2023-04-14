Serent-Backed Studio Designer Expands Industry Leading Offering for Interior Designers with Acquisition of DesignDocs

AUSTIN, Texas & SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Studio Designer, a leading digital project management, product sourcing, and accounting platform for the interior design industry, has acquired DesignDocs, a project financial management and accounting software provider for interior designers.

The combination of Studio Designer and Design Docs will further bolster the product offerings, particularly in the area of integrated accounting while providing world-class customer service. With Design Docs, Studio Designer will serve thousands of interior designers across North America, while expanding its presence in Canada.

Keith Granet, Founder and CEO of Studio Designer, commented, “We are excited that the entire DesignDocs team will be joining us at Studio Designer. Both Studio Designer and DesignDocs share an indelible commitment to powering the interior design industry with leading-edge software solutions.” He concluded, “Together, we will be able to deliver more innovative solutions and efficiency-boosting products to our clients, enabling them to grow their businesses and spend more time on design.”

Studio Designer has been expanding its reach in the interior design industry with its fully integrated platform features such as all-in-one project management with time billing, integrated invoicing and payment processing, product sourcing, and accounting tools, created specifically for interior designers. In 2022, Studio Design received a significant growth investment from Serent Capital to scale key business operations and develop new products.

“Design Docs’ exceptional product and commitment to its customers aligned with that same mission at Studio Designer,” said Stewart Lynn, Partner at Serent Capital. “When the opportunity to merge Design Docs and Studio Designer arose, we recognized the potential to create a formidable platform that would drive further value for their interior design customers.”

DesignDocs, founded In 2013, is a total project management and online accounting solution for the interior design industry. The starting vision for DesignDocs was to empower interior designers with business and financial management tools that fit the way they do business. The solution was to connect project and company-level data to make sure all critical financial information was always in sync, thereby eliminating the need for multiple financial management tools. Design Docs provides significant operating efficiencies for interior designers, which allows them to focus on their clients and design.

“As we join forces with Studio Designer, we look forward to continuing this mission with a very like-minded and committed long-standing leader in the industry,” said Dean Einarson, Co-Founder and CEO of DesignDocs.

About Serent Capital

Serent Capital invests in growing businesses with compelling solutions that exceed customer needs. As businesses grow and evolve, the opportunities and challenges they face change with them. The principals at Serent Capital have firsthand experience navigating growth through their experiences as CEOs, strategic advisors, and board members to successful businesses. Serent leverages their expertise and capital to help growing businesses thrive. For more information on Serent Capital, visit www.serentcapital.com.

About Studio Designer

Studio Designer is the leading digital project management, product sourcing, and accounting platform for the interior design industry. The fully integrated platform features an all-in-one project management system, client collaboration portal, product sourcing, integrated invoicing and payment processing, and designer-specific accounting software. For over 30 years, Studio Designer has enabled the world’s leading designers to drive efficiency and growth, save time, and deliver beautiful projects to satisfied clients. To learn more about Studio Designer, visit https://www.studiodesigner.com/.

About Design Docs

DesignDocs is an innovative platform that simplifies the interior design process for professionals and their clients. By streamlining communication, project management, and design approvals, DesignDocs helps interior design teams reduce errors and increase efficiency. The platform enables designers to collaborate seamlessly with clients and other stakeholders, from concept to completion. With DesignDocs, designers can create, share, and track project progress all in one place. Founded by a team of experienced designers and developers, DesignDocs is poised to revolutionize the interior design industry. For more information, visit their website at https://www.designdocs.com/.

