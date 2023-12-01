Serent-Backed ParentSquare Acquires Remind to Increase Student Success Through Expanded Communications Platform

AUSTIN, Texas & SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Serent-backed ParentSquare, an award-winning school-home engagement platform for K12 education, has announced its acquisition of Remind, a widely-used communications platform that focuses on connecting educators with students and families. The combined company will provide a comprehensive suite of communication tools to help schools and districts better engage with their communities.





ParentSquare is used in 49 states and by millions of educators and families. The unified, mulipurpose platform includes mass notifications, classroom communications, school websites, and other communication-based services, all supported by visual dashboards. Remind is used in over 80% of public schools and by 60% of teachers in the U.S.

Serent invested in ParentSquare in 2021, marking their 10th platform investment in the education market. Following the investment from Serent, ParentSquare acquired Gabbart Communications, a company specializing in website and content management.

“Since partnering with Serent, their strategic guidance has helped accelerate our growth,” said Sohit Wadhwa, ParentSquare co-founder and CEO. “They’ve played a pivotal role in identifying new avenues for expansion through not only organic growth initiatives but also through their support in identifying and executing two highly strategic acquisitions.”

“This is a transformational next step for ParentSquare that reinforces the shared mission of both companies to foster student success. Incorporating Remind’s Chat and Hub products enhances ParentSquare’s position as a market-leading unified communications platform and allows us to enhance the learning experience for millions of students across America,” said Lance Fenton, Partner at Serent Capital. He added, “It’s an honor to partner with these remarkable teams, and we are excited about this next growth stage where our focus remains on elevating student success.”

Serent’s prior education technology investments include ArbiterSports, C2 Education, DiamondMind, DigArc, Education Advanced, KEV Group, LinkIt!, Modern Campus, Progress Learning, and Zollege. To learn more about how Serent partners with education companies, visit https://serentcapital.com/k12-edtech/.

About ParentSquare™

ParentSquare is a leading provider of modern family and community engagement solutions for K12 schools. Millions of educators and families in 49 states rely on the multipurpose unified platform that includes mass notifications, classroom communications, school websites, and other communication-based services, all supported by visual dashboards. ParentSquare’s technology platform features comprehensive integrations with school administrative systems, translation to more than 100 languages, and app, email, text, voice, and web portal access for equitable communication. Founded in 2011, the company is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA. Learn more at https://www.parentsquare.com.

About Serent Capital

Serent Capital is a growth-focused private equity firm investing in capital-efficient, B2B SaaS and technology companies. From its founding, Serent set out to build a distinctly different firm that prioritizes founders and their companies and provides true hands-on resources through its 20+ person Growth Team. Serent’s in-house Growth Team is equipped with a wide range of resources to help companies accelerate growth, including strategic and operational support to drive revenue generation, assistance in building a top-tier executive team, guidance for transformative M&A, and a community of 400+ founders and operating executives. With $5 billion of assets under management, the firm has partnered with over 60 founder-led, industry-changing companies and offers unparalleled hands-on operational support. Discover how Serent Capital is fueling the growth of innovative companies across a range of industries at www.serentcapital.com.

