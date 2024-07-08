 Serenity Releases AI-Powered Mobile App

Serenity’s mobile app delivers AI-enhanced safety and compliance for EHS professionals on-the-go.

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SERENITY, a leader in innovative Environmental, Health, and Safety (EHS) software solutions, today announced its latest innovation: the Serenity AI-Powered Mobile app.





Designed specifically for mobile use, the app enables comprehensive safety evaluations and compliance directly from mobile devices. Serenity Mobile expertly blends intuitive UI design with AI-driven guidance to streamline and elevate EHS management. The user-friendly interface enables seamless task viewing and creation from mobile screens, while the AI Agent CoPilot provides smart recommendations for action plans and hazard resolutions.

Designed for a broad range of sectors, including manufacturing, oil & gas, construction, and facilities management, Serenity Mobile ensures that all EHS responsibilities are managed efficiently and effectively, regardless of user location.

Key Features:

Real-Time Incident & Hazard Reporting: Enables employees to report issues on-the-spot using their mobile devices, complete with multimedia uploads directly from user camera rolls and notes for detailed documentation.

Streamlined Mobile Audits & Inspections: Facilitates on-the-go inspections using customizable checklists that sync data offline, ensuring continuous operation without network coverage.

Innovative QR Code Support: Simplifies asset and facility management by enabling QR code scanning for quick access to essential information and compliance records.

AI Corrective & Preventive Actions: The Serenity AI Agent CoPilot delivers strategic recommendations and formulates remediation action plans to resolve and prevent hazards, findings, and incidents for any scenario.

“Serenity Mobile represents a significant leap forward in our mission to enhance workplace safety in high-risk industries,” said Nathan Dupirack, VP of Product at Serenity. “By democratizing access to EHS intelligence, we are actively cultivating a culture where safety is prioritized and everyone plays a role in maintaining a safe working environment.”

Serenity Mobile is now available on Apple and Google Play making comprehensive, AI-powered EHS management more accessible and reliable than ever before.

ABOUT SERENITY

Serenity is at the forefront of EHS innovation, extending AI-driven solutions to empower not just enterprise-level but also small and medium-sized organizations seeking transformative EHS software. Serenity is dedicated to protecting employee well-being, ensuring safety and compliance, and safeguarding brand reputation through our advanced, user-friendly solutions.

For more information about Serenity, visit serenityehs.com.

Follow Serenity on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/serenityehs/

© 2024 Serenity and Serenity Ascend. All rights reserved. Serenity, the Serenity logo, Serenity Ascend, and all related marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Serenity and its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. Other company and product names mentioned may be trademarks of their respective owners. Features, pricing, availability, and specifications of Serenity and Serenity Ascend are subject to change without notice.

Contacts

Kris Markham



Co-Founder & CRO



kris.markham@serenityehs.com

Peri Boylan



Marketing Manager



peri.boylan@serenityehs.com