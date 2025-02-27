Serenity Honored with Prestigious 2025 ServiceNow Store Partner of the Year Award

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Serenity today announced it has received the prestigious 2025 ServiceNow Store Partner of the Year Award, recognizing its innovation and impact in the ServiceNow ecosystem.

Serenity delivers natively-built, AI-powered EHS solutions on ServiceNow, including Incident Management, Inspection & Audit, Operational Risk Management, and Operational Compliance. Recognized as a top-performing Build module partner, Serenity has excelled in application distribution and deployment, driving revenue through the ServiceNow Store, and customer success. Winning the ServiceNow Store Partner of the Year Award underscores Serenity’s leadership in EHS digital transformation, helping organizations streamline safety, compliance, and risk management.

"As the ServiceNow Store Partner of the Year, Serenity has demonstrated exceptional success in leveraging the power of the ServiceNow Store,” said Alix Douglas, Group Vice President, Partner Solutions at ServiceNow. “By effectively distributing their applications and driving revenue, they've not only achieved mutual benefit but also expanded ServiceNow’s technology footprint within our joint customer base.”

“We are honored to receive this award from ServiceNow. This recognition is a testament to our team’s unwavering commitment to innovation and delivering exceptional value through the Now Platform. This partnership has enabled us to develop solutions that drive real and meaningful impact to our customers, and we’re excited to continue building on this success,” said Peter Oneppo, Co-Founder & CEO of Serenity. “Thank you to ServiceNow for this recognition, and to our customers for their trust and support.”

The ServiceNow 2025 Partner Awards recognize partners across various categories, geographies and scales. The awards are based on a rigorous evaluation process that considers factors such as customer satisfaction, innovation, and business impact.

ABOUT SERENITY

Serenity is a leader in AI-powered Environmental, Health, and Safety (EHS) software, delivering flexible, ready-to-use solutions for businesses of all sizes, both within and beyond the ServiceNow ecosystem. Founded in 2019 by former ServiceNow experts, Serenity offers transformative tools that drive safety, compliance, and operational efficiency. Trusted by leading organizations across 10+ high-hazard industries and reaching over 315,000 end-users across the globe, Serenity protects employee well-being and brand reputation, providing businesses with peace of mind.

For more information about Serenity, visit serenityehs.com.

ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, Now Platform, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

SERENITY MEDIA CONTACTS

Kris Markham | Co-Founder & CRO

kris.markham@serenityehs.com

Peri Boylan | Marketing Manager

peri.boylan@serenityehs.com