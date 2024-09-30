Sequentia Biotech Secures €10million Equity Investment from Seventure Partners and the EIC Fund to Boost Bioinformatic Solutions for Clinical, Industrial and Research Applications

BARCELONA, Spain–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–Sequentia Biotech, a #deeptech and leading bioinformatics company focused on the analysis and application of omics data, announces a €10million Series A, led by Seventure Partners, a French Venture Capital & Growth investment company with an extensive experience in Life Sciences. The Series A is co-invested by the EIC Fund, the European Commission initiative dedicated to accelerating innovative start-ups across the European Union.









The investment will accelerate Sequentia Biotech’s mission to drive innovation in the field of #omics – the collective characterization and quantification of pools of biological molecules that translate into the structure function and dynamics of an organism(s). Examples of omics include genomics, transcriptomics, epigenomics and microbiomics. The application of omics is driving the development of more precise diagnostic tools in the fields of biomedicine, agritech (e.g. crop protection and nutrition) and in the food industry (e.g. improving food production and quality).

The funds will enable Sequentia Biotech to accelerate the market introduction and expansion of its flagship platform, MICK, and the scale up of its Best-in-Class Bioinformatics Enabling Technologies, driving its ambitious go-to-market strategy. The MICK platform provides state of the art data analysis and interpretation, enabling a deeper exploration of microbiome data and translating it into actionable insights for multiple applications. It has the potential to redefine clinical decision-making, by integrating bioinformatics intelligence around omics into medical practice, biomedical and biopharma applications.

Walter Sanseverino, CEO and Co-Founder at Sequentia Biotech welcomed the funding stating, “ We are delighted to announce this fundraising and our backing by Seventure Partners and the EIC Fund, two highly renowned venture capital investors with strong track records in supporting innovative companies in the life sciences sector. This investment will play a major role in advancing our mission to unlock the full potential of omics and accelerate the adoption of MICK by researchers and healthcare professionals globally.”

Please refer to the complete press release at the following link: https://www.sequentiabiotech.com/sequentia-biotech-secures-e10million-equity-investment-from-seventure-partners-and-the-eic-fund-to-boost-bioinformatic-solutions-for-clinical-industrial-and-research-applications/

