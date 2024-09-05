SEQSTER and PatientsLikeMe Announce Strategic Partnership to Power Connected Patient Health Hub with Real-Time EHR Data

Unlocking the Power of Patient Data & Engagement to Enhance Clinical Outcomes and Streamline Clinical Research for Life Sciences & Healthcare Partners





SAN DIEGO & BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SEQSTER PDM Inc. (“SEQSTER”), the leading patient-centric healthcare technology company, and PatientsLikeMe (PLM), the leading integrated patient engagement, activation and health tracking platform, announce a strategic partnership to leverage SEQSTER’s Operating System and PLM’s patient trusted health communities to accelerate clinical research, enhance long-term patient engagement, and optimize clinical trial recruitment.

“This partnership unlocks enormous value for patients, researchers, life science and healthcare companies, driving the last-mile data connectivity and accelerating clinical trials with real-time EHR data,” said Ardy Arianpour, CEO and Co-Founder of SEQSTER. “Our joint solution empowers patient communities and researchers with Regulatory-Grade EHR Data, driving better research, faster drugs to market, and Real-World Evidence.”

SEQSTER will serve as PLM’s Electronic Health Record (EHR) provider to enable rapid and accurate patient screening for clinical trial opportunities and to improve the patient onboarding experience to reduce dropout rates. Additionally, PLM enables pharmaceutical companies to sponsor condition-specific communities on its platform that provide patients with a broader set of connected health tools and resources to manage their health journeys. Within these communities, SEQSTER’s capabilities will be accessible, allowing for ongoing surveillance and real-world data (RWD) collection, enhancing the depth and quality of data collected, while driving greater patient engagement. This will also support digital engagement and educational efforts at key points in the patient journey, as well as to meet patient registry needs.

“Partnering with SEQSTER empowers us to realize the full potential of our patient communities and elevate the value we deliver to our partners,” said John Hervey, CEO of PatientsLikeMe. “By integrating seamless EHR access and real-world data collection into our platform, we are not only accelerating the pace of medical research but also transforming real-world data into real-world evidence that drives better patient outcomes for all.”

SEQSTER and PatientsLikeMe (PLM) will work together to develop a patient benefit initiative designed to support overall care navigation, condition-management and enhance patient engagement with healthcare providers (HCPs). By offering integrated tools and resources as part of PatientsLikeMe’s connected health networks, SEQSTER and PLM aim to create a connected experience that provides consumers with personalized digital care pathways, that offer the value and convenience, while creating opportunities to develop new care delivery models with our partners that improve outcomes, overall consumer satisfaction, while managing cost of care.

About SEQSTER

SEQSTER is the leading healthcare technology company that breaks down health data silos at scale. Its enterprise operating system aggregates disparate health data sources into a single, 360-degree view of a patient in real-time, solving a multitude of challenges for life sciences, patient engagement and data interoperability.

SEQSTER has nationwide coverage of EHRs from hospitals and medical groups, genomic DNA, wearables, pharmacy and social determinants of health data. Through its customizable white-label approach, SEQSTER provides accelerated access to de-identified, tokenized, real-time data and comprehensive curated data to address critical needs across the healthcare continuum. SEQSTER is privately held and headquartered in San Diego.

To learn more about the SEQSTER Operating System for Clinical Studies, Patient Registries and the Digital Front Door, please contact us at info@seqster.com or visit www.seqster.com.

About PatientsLikeMe

PatientsLikeMe is a leading, data-driven health-consumer engagement and activation platform. As a dynamic patient activity hub, PLM simplifies the healthcare experience, enhances functionality and usage, and offers commercial solutions for patient recruitment and engagement. By fostering peer support and sharing real-world insights, PLM empowers its members. The platform’s extensive database, containing millions of medication and symptom reports, aids members in improving self-care and sustaining behavior change.

To learn more about PatientsLikeMe, visit www.patientslikeme.com.

Contacts

SEQSTER

Bill Douglass

press@seqster.com