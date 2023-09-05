September is National College Savings Month and the Perfect Time to Save for College

Open a ScholarShare 529 account between September 1-30 and receive a $100 bonus

SACRAMENTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–September is National College Savings Month, a great reminder and opportunity to begin your college savings journey. To help you get started, ScholarShare 529, California’s official college savings plan, is offering a special incentive. For a limited time only, open a ScholarShare 529 account, contribute at least $1,000 between September 1-30, 2023,* and you will receive a $100 bonus in your account.





ScholarShare 529 is a tax-advantaged way to save for higher education. Withdrawals are free from state and federal taxes when used for qualified higher education expenses such as tuition and fees, computer equipment, books, or certain room and board costs. ScholarShare 529 also provides 100% tax-deferred growth, which can mean more money for college.

“Savings for your child’s education is important, but it’s also important to remember that sometimes it takes a village to help them achieve their educational goals,” said Julio Martinez, Executive Director of the ScholarShare Investment Board. “You may find that friends and family are happy to chip in and contribute to your child’s college savings account. Any amount contributed to the initial $1,000 deposit will help you take advantage of this offer and get you one step closer to success.”

Once you open an account with ScholarShare 529, anyone can gift account contributions to your child’s college education with Ugift®. From grandparents and other family members to friends and neighbors, everyone can get in on helping your child continue to reach their goals. Contributions make the perfect gift for special occasions like birthdays or holidays.

If you have any questions or need assistance with the enrollment process, the ScholarShare 529 customer support team is ready to help. Assistance is available in English and Spanish. They can be reached at 800-544-5258 or support@scholarshare.com. To learn more about the offer, please visit ScholarShare529.com/bonus.

*When you open a new ScholarShare 529 College Savings account with an initial deposit of at least $1,000 between September 1, 2023, at 12:01 a.m. Pacific Time (PT) and September 30, 2023, at 8:59 p.m. (PT), ScholarShare 529 will deposit $100 on or before January 31, 2024. Visit http://www.ScholarShare529.com/bonus for terms and conditions. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. Promotion ends 9/30/23. Sponsored by California’s ScholarShare 529 College Savings Plan.

ScholarShare 529 serves as California’s official college savings plan. Administered by the ScholarShare Investment Board, ScholarShare 529 provides families with a valuable tool that offers a diverse set of investment options, tax-deferred growth, and withdrawals free from state and federal taxes when used for qualified higher education expenses such as tuition and fees, books, certain room and board costs, computer equipment, and other required supplies. ScholarShare 529 manages $12.9 billion in plan assets across more than 410,000 ScholarShare 529 accounts as of 07/31/2023. To open a ScholarShare 529 account or get more information about the plan, visit www.ScholarShare529.com. For information about the ScholarShare Investment Board, visit www.treasurer.ca.gov/scholarshare, like ScholarShare 529 on Facebook at www.facebook.com/scholarshare529, and follow them on Twitter at @ScholarShare529. For more information about ScholarShare 529, visit www.ScholarShare529.com.

