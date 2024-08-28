SEPT 3-6: Dr. Michael Sulmeyer, Gen. CQ Brown, and Gen. Timothy Haugh to Speak about AI and Cyber Threats at 15th Annual Billington CyberSecurity Summit in DC

Key Industry Leaders Also Provide Perspectives

WHAT



Top military, government, and industry leaders—including Dr. Michael Sulmeyer, the first Assistant Secretary of Defense for Cyber Policy and the Principal Cyber Advisor to the Secretary of Defense—will be providing important insights about cyber threats facing the nation and its allies at the 15th Annual Billington CyberSecurity Summit. The summit will explore topics related to this year’s theme: Advancing Cybersecurity in the AI Age and feature top cyber leaders, the latest in cyber trends, and critical cyber topics. Designed to address the nation’s pressing cyber needs, the summit includes panel discussions, breakout sessions, and awards.

WHEN



Sept. 3-6, 2024



Check agenda for times: https://billingtoncybersummit.com/agenda/2024-agenda

WHO



More than 2,500 attendees and 200 speakers including:

General CQ Brown, Jr, 21st Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff

General Timothy D. Haugh, US Air Force, Commander, US Cyber Command, Director, National Security Agency/Chief, Central Security Service

Hon. Anne Neuberger, Deputy Assistant to the President and Deputy National Security Advisor for Cyber and Emerging Technologies, National Security Council, The White House

Harry Coker, Jr., National Cyber Director, The White House

Clare Martorana, Federal Chief Information Officer, OMB

Nathaniel Fick, US Ambassador at Large for Cyberspace and Digital Policy

Juliane Gallina, Deputy Director for Digital Innovation, CIA

Paul Abbate, Deputy Director, Federal Bureau of Investigation

Leslie Beavers, Acting CIO, DoD

Dave Appel, Vice President, US Federal, AWS

Chris Bogdan, Executive Vice President, Booz Allen Hamilton

Denise Zheng, Chief AI Officer and Data & AI Lead, Accenture Federal Services

Tommy Gardner, CTO, HP Federal

Steve Faehl, Security CTO, Microsoft Federal

Matt Knight, Head of Security, OpenAI

Ryan McArthur, CTO, Public Sector, Zscaler

Jane Zipoli, Regional Manager, Federal Civilian, DIB and Law Enforcement Security Sales, Cisco

Alexandra Guenther CIO, Leidos

Bruce Byrd, Executive Vice President and General Counsel, Palo Alto Networks

WHERE



Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center



1300 Pennsylvania Avenue NW



Washington, DC

WHY



Presented by a variety of sponsors, including Lead Underwriters Amazon Web Services, CISCO, and Leidos, speakers span government, military, nonprofits, industry, and academia and discuss the most current cyber trends and issues during more than 40 thought provoking sessions. The event will also feature networking receptions and over 125 cyber-focused vendor booths.

HOW



Credentialed working media are free and encouraged to register in advance to cover the event, subject to approval, at https://billingtoncybersummit.com/register. For questions, contact Shawn Flaherty at 703-554-3609.

