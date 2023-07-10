Sephora Announces the Return of “SEPHORiA: House of Beauty” With First-Ever Hybrid Format Including an In-Person Event in New York City & Enhanced Virtual Experience

Back for Its Fifth Year, SEPHORiA 2023 will Feature More Brands, New Exclusive Perks, and an Optimized Virtual Experience with Expanded Global Access

This year’s SEPHORiA will take place on Friday, September 29th and Saturday, September 30th, and includes new and innovative programming aimed at celebrating Sephora’s beautifully diverse beauty community and showcasing its uniquely curated product assortment, taking beauty enthusiasts on a first-of-its kind journey, that’s bigger and better than before. The event in New York City will take place at brand-new venue Skylight at Essex Crossing in Lower Manhattan, and the virtual experience will include an immersive, customizeable 3D gaming-like platform, which will open on September 29th.

“We are beyond thrilled to introduce the latest iteration of SEPHORiA with our first-ever hybrid experience, including an in-person event in New York City. Falling within our 25th Anniversary year in the U.S., this event marks an exciting milestone and serves as both a celebration of our past and a nod to our future, as well as a symbol of the remarkable benefits of being a cherished member of Sephora’s community,” said Jessica Stacey, SVP External Communications, Event & Experiential Marketing at Sephora. “While we’re grateful for the return to an in-person experience, we also recognize the importance of making these events inclusive and broadly accessible to our global beauty community and will do so with free virtual components that are equally enriching. We can’t wait to debut our biggest event endeavor yet and deliver on an unforgettable beauty experience in partnership with many of the world’s best brands.”

With a unique, playful, and socially driven approach, SEPHORiA offers attendees the opportunity to discover the latest trends and exclusive products through hands-on experiences and interactions with many of Sephora’s most-loved brands, beauty icons, and surprise guests. For the first time, visitors to the virtual platform will be able to create their own avatars to experience new social touchpoints, chat live with Sephora Beauty Advisors, and play games that allow them to earn Beauty Insider points (US and Canada clients only). Attendees can also redeem a unique free NFT, or P.O.A.P (Proof of Attendance Protocol), upon entering the space that can be added to Crypto wallets for free.

Across both experiences, attendees will have access to unique and exclusive content from more than 50 participating brands – the most robust line-up to date – including:

Drunk Elephant

Sol de Janeiro

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez

NARS

Yves Saint Laurent

Patrick Ta

Milk Makeup

Glow Recipe

Youth to the People

Dr. Dennis Gross

Summer Fridays

Danessa Myricks

Caudalie

Farmacy

Kilian Paris

Tom Ford

Skinfix

Dr. Jart+

iNNbeauty Project

Natasha Denona

Pat McGrath Labs

Saie

Tower28

Ceremonia

World of Chris Collins

Dae

Sephora Collection

and more…

Access to the in-person SEPHORiA event in New York City will be available via two ticket tiers: Silver Key for $99 per session and Gold Key for $349 per session, with prices increasing to $119 and $369, respectively, on August 4th. All in-person attendees will receive a specially curated swag bag filled with full-sized beauty products, with associated values based on ticket tier ($500+ for Silver and $1,000+ for Gold). Guests joining SEPHORiA virtually will register for free, and can opt-in to purchase exclusive Virtual Key Swag for $65 ($300+ value) with a selection of travel-sized product from participating brands.

In addition to expanding global virtual access, Sephora will continue to make the in-person SEPHORiA experience accessible to beauty lovers around the world, starting with an event in Paris, following the flagship event in New York City.

Registration and ticketing for SEPHORiA: House of Beauty opens on July 18th for Sephora Rouge Members and for all other clients on July 20th. To learn more about this year’s event, please visit www.sephoria2023.com and follow @Sephora and #SEPHORiA on social for more updates.

