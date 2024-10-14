Seoul Semiconductor Illuminates Its Wired and Wireless Networking Experience with the AI-Native Networking Platform from Juniper Networks

With Juniper’s AI-Native solutions, it can now tap into the right data, right real-time responses, and right infrastructure to deliver improved mobile employee experiences

Established in 1992, Seoul Semiconductor has prioritized leading-edge lighting technology research to provide differentiated value to customers, with more than 18,000 patents secured for its innovation during that time. With over 1,000 customers globally, including several of the world’s top 10 largest automobile manufacturers, Seoul Semiconductor produces a range of over 3,000 products at factories across four countries.

To continue its focus on improving customer value through continuous technology leadership across its product fields, Seoul Semiconductor sought upgrades for its outdated wired and wireless legacy network. Aimed at addressing the limitations in data throughput and coverage experienced previously, the strategic move was also envisioned to mitigate the inefficiencies associated with vendor lock-in.

The company ultimately chose Juniper’s wired and wireless access solutions to bring agility, automation and assurance at scale for every device, user, application and asset, crucial to help future proof the company’s growing operations.

Driven by Mist AI, a wired/wireless integrated management solution featuring real-time monitoring, automation of settings and operations, as well as identification of root causes when failures occur, has now been deployed. The company’s networking team is now able to better automate wireless operations, gain insight into experience through user service levels, and reduce time-consuming manual troubleshooting tasks. The Mist AI engine with its rich data science toolbox is backed by nine years of reinforced learning that is able to turn this insight into automated actions to deliver better IT and user experiences.

Additionally, with the Marvis Virtual Network Assistant the company now has a system that allows its IT team to detect and resolve networking issues through a seamless conversational interface. With the AI-Native Networking Platform from Juniper, Seoul Semiconductor can now leverage the right data, the right real-time responses, and the right infrastructure across its network, offering the best possible experiences across its operators and end-users.

Supporting Quotes:

“Modern enterprises are evolving into spaces where collaboration across various departments and mobility within work processes are fundamental. For any company like ours, where extensive workspaces and complex processes coexist, it’s crucial to maintain uninterrupted network-based operations. Juniper’s AI-Native Networking Platform has minimized disruptions and blind spots, offering cloud-based management to oversee all potential network incidents. We are committed to enhancing the workplace experiences of our employees, which will enable improved efficiency all while fostering a secure corporate environment.”

– Jinho Lee, Principal Engineer, Seoul Semiconductor

“Seoul Semiconductor, as a global leader in the LED sector, exemplifies the synergy between advanced technological prowess and stable infrastructure. With Juniper’s AI-Native Networking Platform, it has realized a highly stable work environment with robust network monitoring, alongside the flexibility to integrate with mixed-vendor equipment and supporting long-term scalability. Juniper Networks remains focused on delivering customized solution features that provide seamless networking experiences for our clients on their journey to success.”

– KB Chai, Country Manager, Korea, Juniper Networks

