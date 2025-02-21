SEON Showcases Fraud Prevention at SBC Summit Rio, Supporting Brazil’s New iGaming Regulations

Enhanced player due diligence features ensure operators meet and maintain Brazil's stringent requirements

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SEON, the leader in digital fraud prevention and compliance, will spotlight the latest in fraud prevention at next week’s SBC Summit Rio (booth B140). The company has significantly expanded its platform for Brazil's newly regulated iGaming market.

Under Law No. 14,790/2023 and SPA/MF Ordinance No. 827/2024, which took effect January 1, 2025, gaming companies must be authorized by Brazil's Secretariat of Prizes and Bets (SPA/MF) to operate and advertise in the country's multi-billion-dollar iGaming sector. SEON's updated platform enables operators to meet these comprehensive compliance requirements while maintaining seamless player experiences.

"Brazil represents one of the world's most promising iGaming markets, and we're proud to deliver solutions that enable operators to participate fully and compliantly," said Tamas Kadar, CEO, SEON. "By working closely with regulators and maintaining dialogue with operators, we've created capabilities that address Brazil's requirements while building on our proven fraud prevention and compliance architecture."

SEON's enhanced platform delivers comprehensive player due diligence

Building on its market-leading fraud prevention capabilities, SEON has developed new features specifically for Brazil's regulatory framework. The platform now provides:

Advanced pre-KYC screening powered by SEON's proprietary digital footprinting technology

Full e-KYC support including CPF verification, government ID OCR, and biometric validation

Complete coverage of Brazilian PEP and sanctions screening with CPF identifier matching

Automated SPA compliance screening to identify and restrict individuals barred from betting due to their influence on sports outcomes

Bolsa Familia participation verification to support responsible gaming requirements

High-precision geolocation services for jurisdictional compliance

The enhanced platform uses advanced machine learning to significantly reduce false positives when matching Brazilian names, addressing a critical challenge posed by the country's unique naming conventions. This allows operators to accurately identify restricted players while maintaining a smooth experience for legitimate users.

"Our innovations for Brazil's evolving regulatory landscape build on SEON's core strengths in fraud prevention," said Shaun Worley, chief product officer, SEON. "By unifying these capabilities in a single platform, we're helping operators streamline compliance while maintaining the robust fraud controls needed in this dynamic market."

SEON's Brazil-focused capabilities, which will be highlighted at SBC Summit RIO, are available immediately as part of its comprehensive fraud prevention and compliance platform.

About SEON

SEON helps top-tier risk teams detect and stop fraud. By combining real-time digital footprint analysis, device intelligence and AI-driven rules, SEON empowers over 5,000 businesses globally to prevent threats before they occur. SEON operates from Austin, London, Budapest and Singapore. Learn more at seon.io.

