SEON 2025 Digital Fraud Report Reveals Surge in Fraud Prevention Budgets & Headcounts

85% of Companies Report Increased Fraud Budgets, 88% Expanding Fraud Teams

Global Survey Spotlights Investment in Real-Time Detection Trends & AI-Driven Fraud Prevention

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SEON, the leader in digital fraud prevention and compliance, today announced the release of its 2025 Digital Fraud Report, a global fraud, risk and compliance trend survey highlighting fraud prevention strategies, benchmarking efforts and emerging trends shaping 2025. Culled from insights from 574 decision-makers and strategic leaders across financial services, fintech, payments, eCommerce and iGaming, the report highlights rising fraud prevention spending and strategic team expansion to counter increasingly sophisticated AI-driven fraud threats.

Key Research Findings

Revenue at risk – Businesses could forfeit up to 5% or more of revenue to fraud, considering the hidden costs of operational inefficiencies, compliance penalties and customer attrition

Businesses could forfeit up to 5% or more of revenue to fraud, considering the hidden costs of operational inefficiencies, compliance penalties and customer attrition Investment surge – Budget allocations indicate that 86% of companies are spending over 3% of revenues on anti-fraud measures

Budget allocations indicate that 86% of companies are spending over 3% of revenues on anti-fraud measures Emphasis on real-time solutions – 62% of organisations are adopting real-time transaction monitoring, moving away from outdated batch-based systems

62% of organisations are adopting real-time transaction monitoring, moving away from outdated batch-based systems AI and automation focus – 76% of businesses are intensifying efforts in AI, machine learning and analytics to preempt fraud

76% of businesses are intensifying efforts in AI, machine learning and analytics to preempt fraud Strategic team growth – Nearly 40% of smaller companies are adding up to 5 fraud hires, while enterprises lead in hiring 10+ new fraud specialists

Nearly 40% of smaller companies are adding up to 5 fraud hires, while enterprises lead in hiring 10+ new fraud specialists Fraud outpacing growth – 43% of businesses report fraud growth outstripping revenue, highlighting an urgent need for advanced defenses

“Static fraud defenses are no longer adequate in today’s fast-moving threat landscape,” said Tamas Kadar, CEO, SEON. “Organisations must embrace adaptive and transparent AI models to mitigate fraud risks faster and protect revenues more effectively. This report provides critical insights into the evolving dynamics of fraud prevention, underscoring the essential roles of innovative technologies and skilled professionals in this ongoing battle.”

SEON’s 2025 Global Digital Fraud Report is a clear call to action, underscoring the necessity for advanced, AI-enhanced fraud prevention strategies. These solutions must seamlessly integrate with human expertise to bolster defenses, drive operational agility and maintain trust in a digital-first economy.

Download the full report here.

About SEON

SEON helps top-tier risk teams detect and stop fraud and money laundering. By combining real-time digital footprint analysis, device intelligence and AI-driven rules, SEON empowers over 5,000 businesses globally to prevent threats before they occur. SEON operates from Austin, London, Budapest and Singapore. Learn more at seon.io.

