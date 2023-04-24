SentinelOne® Unveils Revolutionary AI Platform for Cybersecurity

Industry-first offering will leverage generative artificial intelligence and reinforcement learning capabilities to detect, stop and autonomously remediate attacks across the enterprise at machine speed

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cybercriminals around the world are using generative artificial intelligence (AI) to execute malicious attacks that can take down companies and governments. SentinelOne (NYSE: S), a global leader in autonomous security and pioneer in deep learning models and neural networks, plans to use the same technologies to defeat them. The company today unveiled a revolutionary threat-hunting platform that integrates multiple layers of AI technology to deliver unparalleled security capabilities and real-time, autonomous response to attacks across the entire enterprise. The news was announced during RSA Conference 2023, the premier cybersecurity event being held at the Moscone Center in San Francisco.

“Today marks a paradigm shift in cybersecurity,” said Tomer Weingarten, CEO, SentinelOne. “AI is among the most disruptive technologies of our time, and with our new capabilities, we can unleash its power to help companies control all aspects of enterprise security – from visibility to response – with unmatched speed and efficiency.”

A first-of-its-kind offering, the SentinelOne threat-hunting platform seamlessly fuses real-time, embedded neural networks and a large language model (LLM)-based natural language interface, supercharging users with AI to monitor and operate all security data and boost their productivity and scale their operations. Through the platform, security teams can ask complex threat and adversary-hunting questions and run operational commands to manage their entire enterprise environment using natural language, and within seconds receive deep insights and full, transparent, correlated results to prompt actions across the cybersecurity ecosystem.

An Intelligent, Action-Oriented Approach

Built on the industry’s most performant security data lake, the SentinelOne threat-hunting platform aggregates and correlates information from device and log telemetry across endpoint, cloud, network and user data, and not only delivers insights, but recommends response actions that can be immediately executed – from mitigation and investigation to endpoint, cloud and user management.

“Our cybersecurity AI platform represents a major leap forward in cybersecurity,” said Ric Smith, Chief Product and Technology Officer, SentinelOne. “By allowing users to automate response and take action without the need for coding skills and process and analyze petabytes of data in near-real time, it promises to radically simplify security operations and empower defenders in unprecedented and unforeseen ways.”

The Future of Cybersecurity

The SentinelOne platform will also allow users to lay a solid foundation for the future and secure tomorrow, today.

“Bad actors are increasingly employing AI-based, automated tools to infiltrate all facets of networks with unprecedented speed,” Weingarten said. “With our unmatched experience and capabilities, organizations can quickly scale their cybersecurity operations to stay ahead of these evolving threats and create a strong structural foundation for cybersecurity defenses for years to come.”

A Force for Good

And they can do it in a responsible, ethical way. “At SentinelOne, our mission is to be a force for good, and our unwavering commitment to ensuring that our cutting-edge technologies are used safely, ethically and responsibly is evident in every aspect of our platform,” Weingarten said. “There is a huge shortage of cybersecurity talent, and in advancing the capabilities of skilled security practitioners, our new capabilities will allow organizations to quickly scale to secure the cloud and avoid the storm of automated and fast-flux attacks that adversaries using generative AI can create. In addition, we allow customers to retain complete control of their data, reinforcing our dedication to keeping sensitive information in the hands of its rightful owners.”

The new capabilities will be delivered as part of SentinelOne’s threat-hunting experience and are available in limited preview today. For more information, please visit www.sentinelone.com.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne is a leader in autonomous cybersecurity and a Forbes AI 50 company. SentinelOne Singularity™ is a cybersecurity AI platform that detects, prevents, and responds to cyber attacks at machine speed, empowering organizations to secure endpoints, cloud workloads, containers, identities, and mobile and network-connected devices with speed, accuracy and simplicity. The SentinelOne Singularity™ Platform is powered by DataSet™, an AI-enabled data lake technology. Over 10,000 customers, including hundreds of the Global 2000, prominent governments, healthcare providers, and educational institutions, trust SentinelOne to secure the future today. To learn more, visit www.sentinelone.com.

Any unreleased products, services or solutions referenced in this or other press releases or public statements are not currently available and may not be delivered on time or at all. Customers who purchase SentinelOne products, services and solutions should make their purchase decisions based upon offerings that are currently available.

“Safe harbor” statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release contains forward-looking statements. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, our results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

The risks and uncertainties referred to above include – but are not limited to – risks associated with our limited operating history; intense competition; fluctuations in our operating results; network or security incidents against us; our ability to successfully integrate acquisitions and strategic investments; defects, errors or vulnerabilities in our platform; risks associated with managing our rapid growth; general market, political, economic, and business conditions; our ability to attract and retain new and existing customers, or renew and expand our relationships with them; the ability of our platform to effectively interoperate within our customers’ IT infrastructure; disruptions or other business interruptions that affect the availability of our platform; the failure to timely develop and achieve market acceptance of new products and services as well as existing products, services and support offerings; and rapidly evolving technological developments in the market for security products, services and support offerings.

Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect SentinelOne’s financial results are included in under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” set forth in our filings and reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including our most recently filed Annual Report on form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings and reports we may file from time to time with the SEC, copies of which are available on our website at investors.sentinelone.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

SentinelOne, Inc. assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

