SentinelOne® Receives Pax8 MVP and Global Partner’s Choice Awards

Long-time, strategic partner recognizes SentinelOne for incredible transformation, impact, and success

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$S #AI—Pax8, the leading cloud commerce marketplace, has announced the winners of its second-annual 2024 Beyond Awards, and SentinelOne (NYSE: S), a global leader in AI-powered security, was recognized as both an MVP and Global Partner’s Choice. The awards, which honor partners and vendors that are driving cloud adoption and providing advanced solutions that empower businesses worldwide, were presented during Beyond 2024, a sold-out event that provided Pax8 partners with three days of education, innovation, and community collaboration.





“The guiding light of Pax8 is addressing the needs of our partners and vendors as we fuel their businesses through our Marketplace,” said Rob Rae, Corporate Vice President of Community and Ecosystems at Pax8. “It is a privilege to celebrate the growth, innovation and success of our community through the 2024 Beyond Awards, and we thank SentinelOne for their continued partnership.”

Awards were presented to vendors in the North America, EMEA and APAC regions, and SentinelOne was recognized with the Global Partner’s Choice Award and MVP Vendor, APAC Award.

Strategic partners since 2019, SentinelOne and Pax8 have a well-established and proven model for enabling service providers and together, have deployed over one million licenses at enterprises of all sizes. SentinelOne’s AI-powered Singularity™ Platform is easy to deploy across multiple sites, and its market-leading autonomous capabilities eliminate the need for manual threat detection and hunting, enabling a partner like Pax8 to build services and serve more customers, more effectively.

“Pax8 is an innovator and disruptor that is transforming the cybersecurity market through its world-class marketplace, and we are pleased be partnering with them to help managed service providers protect enterprises from every threat, every second, every day,” said Brian Lanigan, Senior Vice President, Global Ecosystem, SentinelOne.

About Pax8

Pax8 is the technology marketplace of the future, linking partners, vendors, and small to midsized businesses (SMBs) through AI-powered insights and comprehensive product support. With a global partner ecosystem of over 30,000 managed service providers, Pax8 empowers SMBs worldwide by providing software and services that unlock their growth potential and enhance their security. Committed to innovating cloud commerce at scale, Pax8 drives customer acquisition and solution consumption across its entire ecosystem.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne is the world’s leading autonomous AI-powered cybersecurity platform. Built on the first unified Data Lake, SentinelOne empowers the world to run securely by creating intelligent, data-driven systems that think for themselves, stay ahead of complexity and risk, and evolve on their own. Leading organizations—including Fortune 10, Fortune 500, and Global 2000 companies, as well as prominent governments—all trust SentinelOne to Secure Tomorrow™. Learn more at sentinelone.com.

