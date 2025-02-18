SentinelOne Named to CRN’s Security 100 List for Eighth Straight Year

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$S #AI--SentinelOne® (NYSE: S), a global leader in AI-powered security, today announced that it has again been named by CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company to its Security 100 list in the Endpoint and Managed Security category. This is the eighth consecutive year that SentinelOne has made the list, which spotlights leading cybersecurity vendors that demonstrate a commitment to channel partner collaboration to keep businesses secure from cyber threats.

CRN’s Security 100 list honors channel-focused security vendors that deliver a combination of cutting-edge security technologies and services for both partners and customers. With cybersecurity needs accelerating alongside the emergence of AI-powered solutions and threats, this annual list is a valuable guide for solution providers exploring security vendors they can partner with to deliver outstanding solutions to their customers.

"In today’s dynamic threat landscape, organizations need tools and intelligence that allow them to anticipate threats, manage vulnerabilities and protect not only endpoints, but cloud and identity resources anywhere in the world,” said Brian Lanigan, SVP Global Head of Partner Ecosystem, SentinelOne. “Together with our powerful ecosystem of partners, we continue to set the standard in modern cybersecurity, protecting organizations across the globe and expanding the value we can deliver to customers of all sizes.”

SentinelOne is relentless in its pursuit of innovation and committed to advancing autonomous security operations by providing organizations with the modern tools needed to effectively combat emerging cyber threats.

In 2024, the company introduced new ways for partners to solve an increasing number of critical customer needs – all delivered from the SentinelOne Singularity™ platform. These include:

Singularity AI SIEM, a cloud-native, no-index Security Information and Event Management system that leverages AI and automation to transform Security Operations Centers (SOCs).

Singularity Hyperautomation, a no-code, intelligent automation solution tailored to meet unique SOC requirements.

New and expanded Purple AI capabilities that automate alert triage, hunting, and investigations and empower security teams to respond to threats with greater speed and accuracy.

“Each company on the Security 100 list provides cutting-edge security offerings through solution providers in the IT channel,” said Jennifer Follett, Vice President, U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN, at The Channel Company. “Robust cybersecurity is essential for modern businesses, and these vendors are committed to keeping their security portfolios ahead of bad actors and emerging threats. We congratulate them and look forward to seeing how they advance cybersecurity innovations in the future.”

The 2025 Security 100 list will be featured in the February 2025 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/security100

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne is a leading AI-powered cybersecurity platform. Built on the first unified Data Lake, SentinelOne empowers the world to run securely by creating intelligent, data-driven systems that think for themselves, stay ahead of complexity and risk, and evolve on their own. Leading organizations—including Fortune 10, Fortune 500, and Global 2000 companies, as well as prominent governments – trust SentinelOne to Secure Tomorrow™. Learn more at sentinelone.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world’s top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

Follow The Channel Company: LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.

© 2025 The Channel Company, Inc. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All rights reserved.

Media Contacts:

The Channel Company

Kristin DaSilva

kdasilva@thechannelcompany.com



SentinelOne

Karen Master

press@sentinelone.com