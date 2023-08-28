SentinelOne Celebrates Strength of Global Partner Ecosystem

Company honors Hitachi, Lenovo, Pax8, and others with awards at second-annual APJ Channel Summit

DA NANG, Vietnam–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$S #AI–Recognizing the pivotal role that partners play in the growth of its business, SentinelOne (NYSE: S), a global leader in autonomous cybersecurity, today announced the winners of the 2023 Asia Pacific & Japan (APJ) Partner Awards. The news came during the company’s second-annual APJ Partner Summit held in Da Nang, Vietnam.





“Our channel partners are critical in helping us arm organizations of all sizes with industry-leading autonomous security solutions they can use to prevent cyber threats, reduce risk and protect their business,” said Joe McPhillips, Senior Director for Channel Sales, SentinelOne APJ. “We are pleased to recognize the leaders we partner with across the region for their efforts and are committed to driving their ongoing success.”

Leading the Way to a Secure Future

Winners of the 2023 SentinelOne APJ Partner Awards include partners from India, Malaysia, Japan, Korea, Australia, and New Zealand. Among the industry leaders recognized:

APJ Partner of the Year – Advantage

APJ Partner of the Year, Korea – ESCare Co, LTD

APJ Partner of the Year, Japan – Tokyo Electron Device Ltd.

APJ Partner of the Year, Australia/New Zealand – Nexon Asia Pacific

APJ Partner of the Year, ASEAN – Bluesify Solutions

APJ IR Partner of the Year – McGrath Nichol

APJ Distributor of the Year – Orca Tech

APJ Emerging Partner of the Year – Lenovo

SAARC Partner of the year – Hitachi Systems, India

APJ MSSP Partner of the Year – Pax8

In addition, Auriga Security won APJ Strategic Deal of the Year, Steve Smith from Advantage was recognized as APJ Top Salesperson of the Year, and Harapriya Behera from Lenovo was named APJ Top Sales Engineer of the Year.

Better Together

“We’ve been a SentinelOne partner for 3 years and within that time it has become a foundational part of our managed security services,” said Brad Pearpoint, Managing Director at Advantage. “SentinelOne’s technology has allowed us to scale our business rapidly by augmenting our human resources with AI capabilities, ensuring that all of our customers receive the best protection available. Our team is extremely proud to be recognized for the effort and time we’ve put into building our practice and look forward to the long and rewarding partnership ahead with SentinelOne.”

“We are truly honored to have received the 2023 APJ Distributor of the Year Award from SentinelOne,” said Craig Ashwood, General Manager, Orca Tech. “This recognition stands as a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation in the cybersecurity arena. Going up against strong competition, we’ve shown that we not only strive for the best outcome but consistently deliver it to our strong and supportive partner community. Our partnership with SentinelOne exemplifies the synergy that comes from two organizations relentlessly dedicated to offering the best solutions, and we are excited to continue this journey of excellence together to support our partners.”

“As Pax8 continues to build momentum across the APAC region, we remain stridently committed to partnering with world-class security vendors like SentinelOne,” said Chris Sharp, CEO of Pax8 APAC. “As such, it’s an honor to be awarded SentinelOne’s APJ MSSP Partner of the Year. Creating an environment in which our partners can thrive in the channel ecosystem and strengthen their security offering is a key focus for us. Receiving recognition for our industry-leading marketplace and unparalleled technical support exemplifies this ongoing commitment.”

“We at Hitachi Systems India were thrilled to learn we were a finalist in the SAARC Partner of the year category, and our joy has more than doubled now that we have won the prestigious award,” said Anuj Gupta of Hitachi Systems. “The security business is a business to be taken very seriously, not only by partners and vendors, but also by customers. We win in the cybersecurity battlefield by always keeping our customers safe and achieving our company vision of making our customers more productive. The cybersecurity business is like an F1 race with many twists and turns and one has to be really agile, adopt new technologies, understand market trends in advance, and invest for the future. We are happy to have achieved pole position in the final race. We sincerely thank our customers and SentinelOne who help us achieve our vision for our customers and for recognizing our efforts at team Hitachi Systems India.”

“This award is important to show our commitment to strengthening and protecting our customers by empowering them to take autonomous, real-time protection with greater visibility of their environment,” said Izman Ibrahim, owner of Bluesify Solutions. “As the threat vectors are changing, precise and context-driven decisions are essential to defeating evolving and emerging cyber threats.”

“It has been a great run with SentinelOne for the last three years,” said Henry Hu at Auriga Security. “A great product is always the key to winning crucial deals, and SentinelOne has proven itself with a product that can support and resolve critical customers’ security issues. It has been a pleasure to work with the APAC team to help and support our customers with SentinelOne, and being one of the oldest and most technically advanced distributors, we will continue to utilize SentinelOne’s key technologies to assist our customers.”

“As the authentic partner of SentinelOne in Korea for both nationwide distribution and direct sales to LE, FSI, and Hightech ventures, ESCare has been committing our efforts, devotion, and investment in growing and deepening the SentinelOne business since opening the Korea office,” said KW Chong of ESCare Co. LTD. “This recognition is a true honor and I am proud of our achievements so far in this regard and looking forward to our next round of commitment into SentinelOne’s business success in the country.”

Building the Future

The 2023 SentinelOne APJ Partner Awards ceremony marked the culmination of a three-day Channel Partner Summit, where more than 170 participants from 14 countries gathered to strengthen business connections and share insights and best practices. The event follows on the heels of several strategic moves SentinelOne has recently made in the region, including the launch of virtual data centers in India and Australia, which will allow it to better serve its growing number of local customers, including marquis brands like Canva, as well as leading healthcare organizations and critical infrastructure defenders.

To learn more about SentinelOne’s partnerships and the value they can deliver, click here.

