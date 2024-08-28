SentinelOne Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

Revenue increased 33% year-over-year

ARR up 32% year-over-year

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE: S) today announced financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 ended July 31, 2024.





“Based on strong execution and broad based demand, SentinelOne delivered exceptional results with industry-leading growth and our first ever quarter of positive net income and earnings per share,” said Tomer Weingarten, CEO of SentinelOne. “We’re seeing a distinct rise in customer interest and appreciation for the advantages of our patented AI-powered Singularity Platform to help build higher quality and more durable cyber defense. We remain committed to an open ecosystem platform, superior technology, and earning customer trust through transparency.”

“We outperformed on all key metrics, including record margins and profitability. We continue to lead the industry in terms of technology, revenue growth, and margin expansion. Q2 marked our 12th consecutive quarter with double digit operating margin improvement,” said Dave Bernhardt, CFO of SentinelOne. “We continue to invest in innovation and scale, which will extend our competitive advantages and reach over time. Based on stronger execution and business momentum, we’re raising our revenue outlook for fiscal year ‘25.”

Letter to Shareholders

We have published a letter to shareholders on the Investor Relations section of our website at investors.sentinelone.com. The letter provides further discussion of our results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 as well as the financial outlook for our fiscal third quarter and full fiscal year 2025.

Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Highlights

(All metrics are compared to the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 unless otherwise noted)

Total revenue increased 33% to $198.9 million, compared to $149.4 million.

increased 33% to $198.9 million, compared to $149.4 million. Annualized recurring revenue (ARR) increased 32% to $806.0 million as of July 31, 2024.

increased 32% to $806.0 million as of July 31, 2024. Customers with ARR of $100,000 or more grew 24% to 1,233 as of July 31, 2024.

grew 24% to 1,233 as of July 31, 2024. Gross margin: GAAP gross margin was 75%, compared to 70%. Non-GAAP gross margin was 80%, compared to 77%.

GAAP gross margin was 75%, compared to 70%. Non-GAAP gross margin was 80%, compared to 77%. Operating margin: GAAP operating margin was (40)%, compared to (67)%. Non-GAAP operating margin was (3)%, compared to (22)%.

GAAP operating margin was (40)%, compared to (67)%. Non-GAAP operating margin was (3)%, compared to (22)%. Cash flow margin: Operating cash flow margin was 1%, compared to (8)%. Free cash flow margin was (3)%, 7 percentage points higher compared to (10)%.

Operating cash flow margin was 1%, compared to (8)%. Free cash flow margin was (3)%, 7 percentage points higher compared to (10)%. Cash, cash equivalents, and investments were $1.1 billion as of July 31, 2024.

Financial Outlook

We are providing the following guidance for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025, and for fiscal year 2025 (ending January 31, 2025).

Q3FY25



Guidance Full FY2025



Guidance Revenue $209.5 million $815 million Non-GAAP gross margin 79% 79% Non-GAAP operating margin (3)% (5)-(3)%

These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially as a result of many factors. Refer to the below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

Guidance for non-GAAP financial measures excludes stock-based compensation expense, employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions, amortization expense of acquired intangible assets, acquisition-related compensation costs, restructuring charges, and gains and losses on strategic investments. We have not provided the most directly comparable GAAP measures because certain items are out of our control or cannot be reasonably predicted. Accordingly, a reconciliation of non-GAAP gross margin and non-GAAP operating margin is not available without unreasonable effort.

Webcast Information

We will host a live audio webcast for analysts and investors to discuss our earnings results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 and outlook for third quarter of fiscal year 2025 and full fiscal year 2025 today, August 27, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). The live webcast and a recording of the event will be available on the Investor Relations section of our website at investors.sentinelone.com.

We have used, and intend to continue to use, the Investor Relations section of our website at investors.sentinelone.com as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which statements involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to statements regarding our future growth, execution, competitive position, and future financial and operating performance, including our financial outlook for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025 and our full fiscal year 2025, including non-GAAP gross margin and non-GAAP operating margin; progress towards our long-term profitability targets; and general market trends. The words “believe,” “may,” “will,” “potentially,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “could,” “would,” “project,” “target,” “plan,” “expect,” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

There are a significant number of factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release, including but not limited to: our limited operating history; our history of losses; intense competition in the market we compete in; fluctuations in our operating results; actual or perceived network or security incidents against us; our ability to successfully integrate any acquisitions and strategic investments; actual or perceived defects, errors or vulnerabilities in our platform; risks associated with managing our rapid growth; general global market, political, economic, and business conditions, including those related to declining global macroeconomic conditions, the upcoming U.S. election, actual or perceived instability in the banking sector, supply chain disruptions, a potential recession, inflation, interest rate volatility, and geopolitical uncertainty, including the effects of the conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine; our ability to attract new and retain existing customers, or renew and expand our relationships with them; the ability of our platform to effectively interoperate within our customers’ IT infrastructure; disruptions or other business interruptions that affect the availability of our platform including cybersecurity incidents; the failure to timely develop and achieve market acceptance of new products and subscriptions as well as existing products, subscriptions and support offerings; rapidly evolving technological developments in the market for security products and subscription and support offerings; length of sales cycles; and risks of securities class action litigation.

Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect our financial results are included under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” set forth in our filings and reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, dated March 27, 2024, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings and reports that we may file from time to time with the SEC, copies of which are available on our website at investors.sentinelone.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

You should not rely on these forward-looking statements, as actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of such risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information and estimates available to us as of the date hereof, and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. We do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unexpected events, except as required by law. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our results being determined in accordance with GAAP, we believe the following non-GAAP measures are useful in evaluating our operating performance. We use the following non-GAAP financial information to evaluate our ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, with the financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance. However, non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, has limitations as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP.

Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly titled non-GAAP measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison. In addition, the utility of free cash flow as a measure of our liquidity is limited as it does not represent the total increase or decrease in our cash balance for a given period. Reconciliations between non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with GAAP are contained below. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

As presented in the “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information” table below, each of the non-GAAP financial measures excludes one or more of the following items:

Stock-based compensation expense

Stock-based compensation expense is a non-cash expense that varies in amount from period to period and is dependent on market forces that are often beyond our control. As a result, management excludes this item from our internal operating forecasts and models. Management believes that non-GAAP measures adjusted for stock-based compensation expense provide investors with a basis to measure our core performance against the performance of other companies without the variability created by stock-based compensation as a result of the variety of equity awards used by other companies and the varying methodologies and assumptions used.

Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions

Employer payroll tax expenses related to employee stock transactions are tied to the vesting or exercise of underlying equity awards and the price of our common stock at the time of vesting, which varies in amount from period to period and is dependent on market forces that are often beyond our control. As a result, management excludes this item from our internal operating forecasts and models. Management believes that non-GAAP measures adjusted for employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions provide investors with a basis to measure our core performance against the performance of other companies without the variability created by employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions as a result of the stock price at the time of employee exercise.

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

Amortization of acquired intangible asset expense is tied to the intangible assets that were acquired in conjunction with acquisitions, which results in non‑cash expenses that may not otherwise have been incurred. Management believes excluding the expense associated with intangible assets from non-GAAP measures allows for a more accurate assessment of our ongoing operations and provides investors with a better comparison of period-over-period operating results.

Acquisition-related compensation costs

Acquisition-related compensation costs include cash-based compensation expenses resulting from the employment retention of certain employees established in accordance with the terms of each acquisition. Acquisition-related cash-based compensation costs have been excluded as they were specifically negotiated as part of the acquisitions in order to retain such employees and relate to cash compensation that was made either in lieu of stock-based compensation or where the grant of stock-based compensation awards was not practicable. In most cases, these acquisition-related compensation costs are not factored into management’s evaluation of potential acquisitions or our performance after completion of acquisitions, because they are not related to our core operating performance. In addition, the frequency and amount of such charges can vary significantly based on the size and timing of acquisitions and the maturities of the businesses being acquired. Excluding acquisition-related compensation costs from non-GAAP measures provides investors with a basis to compare our results against those of other companies without the variability caused by purchase accounting.

Restructuring charges

Restructuring charges primarily relate to severance payments, employee benefits, stock-based compensation, and inventory write-offs. These restructuring charges are excluded from non-GAAP financial measures because they are the result of discrete events that are not considered core-operating activities. We believe that it is appropriate to exclude restructuring charges from non-GAAP financial measures because it enables the comparison of period-over-period operating results from continuing operations.

Gains and losses on strategic investments

Gains and losses on strategic investments relate to the subsequent changes in the recorded value of our strategic investments. These gains and losses are excluded from non-GAAP financial measures because they are the result of discrete events that are not considered core-operating activities. We believe that it is appropriate to exclude gains and losses from strategic investments from non-GAAP financial measures because it enables the comparison of period-over-period net income (loss).

Non-GAAP Cost of Revenue, Non-GAAP Gross Profit, Non-GAAP Gross Margin, Non-GAAP Loss from Operations, Non-GAAP Operating Margin, Non-GAAP Net Loss and Non-GAAP Net Loss Per Share

We define these non-GAAP financial measures as their respective GAAP measures, excluding the expenses referenced above. We use these non-GAAP financial measures as part of our overall assessment of our performance, including the preparation of our annual operating budget and quarterly forecasts, to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies, and to communicate with our board of directors concerning our financial performance.

Free Cash Flow

We define free cash flow as cash provided by (used in) operating activities less purchases of property and equipment and capitalized internal-use software costs. We believe free cash flow is a useful indicator of liquidity that provides our management, board of directors, and investors with information about our future ability to generate or use cash to enhance the strength of our balance sheet and further invest in our business and pursue potential strategic initiatives.

Key Business Metrics

We monitor the following key metrics to help us evaluate our business, identify trends affecting our business, formulate business plans, and make strategic decisions.

Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR)

We believe that ARR is a key operating metric to measure our business because it is driven by our ability to acquire new subscription and consumption and usage-based customers, and to maintain and expand our relationship with existing customers. ARR represents the annualized revenue run rate of our subscription and consumption and usage-based agreements at the end of a reporting period, assuming contracts are renewed on their existing terms for customers that are under contracts with us. ARR is not a forecast of future revenue, which can be impacted by contract start and end dates, usage, renewal rates, and other contractual terms.

Customers with ARR of $100,000 or More

We believe that our ability to increase the number of customers with ARR of $100,000 or more is an indicator of our market penetration and strategic demand for our platform. We define a customer as an entity that has an active subscription for access to our platform. We count Managed Service Providers, Managed Security Service Providers, Managed Detection & Response firms, and Original Equipment Manufacturers, who may purchase our products on behalf of multiple companies, as a single customer. We do not count our reseller or distributor channel partners as customers.

Source: SentinelOne



NYSE: S



Category: Investors

SENTINELONE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) (unaudited) July 31, January 31, 2024 2024 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 205,898 $ 256,651 Short-term investments 502,274 669,305 Accounts receivable, net 155,148 214,322 Deferred contract acquisition costs, current 57,355 54,158 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 100,601 102,895 Total current assets 1,021,276 1,297,331 Property and equipment, net 64,257 48,817 Operating lease right-of-use assets 16,535 18,474 Long-term investments 417,161 204,798 Deferred contract acquisition costs, non-current 72,091 71,640 Intangible assets, net 120,307 122,903 Goodwill 629,636 549,411 Other assets 5,856 8,033 Total assets $ 2,347,119 $ 2,321,407 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 6,746 $ 6,759 Accrued liabilities 113,315 104,671 Accrued payroll and benefits 63,681 74,345 Operating lease liabilities, current 4,630 4,689 Deferred revenue, current 399,536 399,603 Total current liabilities 587,908 590,067 Deferred revenue, non-current 103,086 114,930 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 15,497 18,239 Other liabilities 6,941 4,128 Total liabilities 713,432 727,364 Stockholders’ equity: Class A common stock 29 27 Class B common stock 3 3 Additional paid-in capital 3,110,843 2,934,607 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 1,145 (1,550 ) Accumulated deficit (1,478,333 ) (1,339,044 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,633,687 1,594,043 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,347,119 $ 2,321,407

SENTINELONE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended July 31, Six Months Ended July 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 198,937 $ 149,421 $ 385,292 $ 282,814 Cost of revenue(1) 50,699 44,667 100,836 87,250 Gross profit 148,238 104,754 284,456 195,564 Operating expenses: Research and development(1) 63,602 54,161 121,923 109,424 Sales and marketing(1) 119,617 98,262 235,447 197,433 General and administrative(1) 44,400 48,433 87,067 100,186 Restructuring(1) — 4,255 — 4,255 Total operating expenses 227,619 205,111 444,437 411,298 Loss from operations (79,381 ) (100,357 ) (159,981 ) (215,734 ) Interest income 12,853 11,489 24,935 22,024 Interest expense (36 ) (605 ) (72 ) (1,212 ) Other income (expense), net (421 ) 1,409 (460 ) 1,050 Loss before income taxes (66,985 ) (88,064 ) (135,578 ) (193,872 ) Provision for income taxes 2,199 1,474 3,711 2,535 Net loss $ (69,184 ) $ (89,538 ) $ (139,289 ) $ (196,407 ) Net loss per share attributable to Class A and Class B common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.22 ) $ (0.31 ) $ (0.45 ) $ (0.68 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to Class A and Class B common stockholders, basic and diluted 312,615,531 293,170,401 310,358,089 290,775,910 (1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows: Cost of revenue $ 5,564 $ 4,068 $ 10,433 $ 8,241 Research and development 20,811 15,452 38,276 30,242 Sales and marketing 18,882 13,681 36,956 26,277 General and administrative 19,420 20,705 37,565 44,695 Restructuring — (1,060 ) — (1,060 ) Total stock-based compensation expense $ 64,677 $ 52,846 $ 123,230 $ 108,395

SENTINELONE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (unaudited) Six Months Ended July 31, 2024 2023 CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss $ (139,289 ) $ (196,407 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 21,110 18,623 Amortization of deferred contract acquisition costs 31,252 22,263 Non-cash operating lease costs 1,939 1,973 Stock-based compensation expense 123,230 108,395 Accretion of discounts and amortization of premiums on investments, net (7,420 ) (11,089 ) Net gain on strategic investments (345 ) (2,000 ) Other 1,887 775 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisition Accounts receivable 59,258 27,926 Prepaid expenses and other assets 8,942 6,291 Deferred contract acquisition costs (34,901 ) (30,272 ) Accounts payable 10 1,044 Accrued liabilities 5,447 4,386 Accrued payroll and benefits (10,645 ) (4,393 ) Operating lease liabilities (2,800 ) (2,434 ) Deferred revenue (12,583 ) 15,101 Other liabilities (789 ) (144 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 44,303 (39,962 ) CASH FLOW FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property and equipment (1,439 ) (494 ) Purchases of intangible assets (133 ) (213 ) Capitalization of internal-use software (14,544 ) (6,165 ) Purchases of investments (442,629 ) (350,416 ) Sales and maturities of investments 404,677 371,996 Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired (61,553 ) — Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (115,621 ) 14,708 CASH FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Repurchase of early exercised stock options (21 ) — Proceeds from exercise of stock options 12,813 13,845 Proceeds from issuance of common stock under the employee stock purchase plan 8,800 6,416 Net cash provided by financing activities 21,592 20,261 NET CHANGE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH (49,726 ) (4,993 ) CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH–Beginning of period 322,086 202,406 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH–End of period $ 272,360 $ 197,413

SENTINELONE, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION (in thousands, except percentages and per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended July 31, Six Months Ended July 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cost of revenue reconciliation: GAAP cost of revenue $ 50,699 $ 44,667 $ 100,836 $ 87,250 Stock-based compensation expense (5,564 ) (4,068 ) (10,433 ) (8,241 ) Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions (132 ) (76 ) (339 ) (126 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets (4,195 ) (5,139 ) (9,666 ) (10,111 ) Acquisition-related compensation (39 ) (128 ) (312 ) (251 ) Inventory write-offs due to restructuring — (720 ) — $ (720 ) Non-GAAP cost of revenue $ 40,769 $ 34,536 $ 80,086 $ 67,801 Gross profit reconciliation: GAAP gross profit $ 148,238 $ 104,754 $ 284,456 $ 195,564 Stock-based compensation expense 5,564 4,068 10,433 8,241 Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions 132 76 339 126 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 4,195 5,139 9,666 10,111 Acquisition-related compensation 39 128 312 251 Inventory write-offs due to restructuring — 720 — 720 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 158,168 $ 114,885 $ 305,206 $ 215,013 Gross margin reconciliation: GAAP gross margin 75 % 70 % 74 % 69 % Stock-based compensation expense 3 % 3 % 3 % 3 % Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions — % — % — % — % Amortization of acquired intangible assets 2 % 4 % 3 % 4 % Acquisition-related compensation — % — % — % — % Inventory write-offs due to restructuring — % — % — % — % Non-GAAP gross margin* 80 % 77 % 79 % 76 % Research and development expense reconciliation: GAAP research and development expense $ 63,602 $ 54,161 $ 121,923 $ 109,424 Stock-based compensation expense (20,811 ) (15,452 ) (38,276 ) (30,242 ) Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions (198 ) (149 ) (611 ) (351 ) Acquisition-related compensation (789 ) (298 ) (1,576 ) (623 ) Non-GAAP research and development expense $ 41,804 $ 38,262 $ 81,460 $ 78,208 Sales and marketing expense reconciliation: GAAP sales and marketing expense $ 119,617 $ 98,262 $ 235,447 $ 197,433 Stock-based compensation expense (18,882 ) (13,681 ) (36,956 ) (26,277 ) Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions (370 ) (254 ) (1,293 ) (574 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets (2,253 ) (1,954 ) (4,457 ) (3,861 ) Acquisition-related compensation (29 ) (164 ) (73 ) (413 ) Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense $ 98,083 $ 82,209 $ 192,668 $ 166,308 General and administrative expense reconciliation: GAAP general and administrative expense $ 44,400 $ 48,433 $ 87,067 $ 100,186 Stock-based compensation expense (19,420 ) (20,705 ) (37,565 ) (44,695 ) Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions (341 ) 127 (983 ) (425 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets — (1 ) — (2 ) Acquisition-related compensation 1 (14 ) — (382 ) Non-GAAP general and administrative expense $ 24,640 $ 27,840 $ 48,519 $ 54,682 Restructuring expense reconciliation: GAAP restructuring expense $ — $ 4,255 $ — $ 4,255 Other restructuring charges — (5,315 ) — (5,315 ) Stock-based compensation expense — 1,060 — 1,060 Non-GAAP restructuring expense $ — $ — $ — $ — Operating loss reconciliation: GAAP operating loss $ (79,381 ) $ (100,357 ) $ (159,981 ) $ (215,734 ) Stock-based compensation expense 64,677 52,846 123,230 108,395 Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions 1,038 352 3,226 1,476 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 6,448 7,093 14,123 13,973 Acquisition-related compensation 858 604 1,961 1,669 Inventory write-offs due to restructuring — 720 — 720 Other restructuring charges — 5,315 — 5,315 Non-GAAP operating loss* $ (6,359 ) $ (33,427 ) $ (17,440 ) $ (84,186 ) Operating margin reconciliation: GAAP operating margin (40 )% (67 )% (42 )% (76 )% Stock-based compensation expense 33 % 36 % 32 % 38 % Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions 1 % — % 1 % 1 % Amortization of acquired intangible assets 3 % 5 % 4 % 5 % Acquisition-related compensation — % — % 1 % — % Inventory write-offs due to restructuring — % — % — % — % Other restructuring charges — % 4 % — % 2 % Non-GAAP operating margin* (3 )% (22 )% (5 )% (30 )% Net loss reconciliation: GAAP net loss $ (69,184 ) $ (89,538 ) $ (139,289 ) $ (196,407 ) Stock-based compensation expense 64,677 52,846 123,230 108,395 Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions 1,038 352 3,226 1,476 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 6,448 7,093 14,123 13,973 Acquisition-related compensation 858 604 1,961 1,669 Inventory write-offs due to restructuring — 720 — 720 Other restructuring charges — 5,315 — 5,315 Gain on strategic investments (345 ) (2,000 ) (345 ) (2,000 ) Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 3,492 $ (24,608 ) $ 2,906 $ (66,859 ) Basic EPS: Weighted-average shares used in computing basic net income (loss) per share (GAAP and Non-GAAP) 312,615,531 293,170,401 310,358,089 290,775,910 GAAP basic net loss per share $ (0.22 ) $ (0.31 ) $ (0.45 ) $ (0.68 ) Non-GAAP basic net income (loss) per share $ 0.01 $ (0.08 ) $ 0.01 $ (0.23 ) Diluted EPS reconciliation: GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.22 ) $ (0.31 ) $ (0.45 ) $ (0.68 ) Stock-based compensation expense 0.20 0.18 0.37 0.37 Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions — — 0.01 0.01 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 0.02 0.03 0.04 0.05 Acquisition-related compensation — — 0.01 0.01 Inventory write-offs due to restructuring — — — — Other restructuring charges — 0.02 — 0.02 Gain on strategic investments — (0.01 ) — (0.01 ) Adjustment to fully diluted earnings per share (1) 0.01 — 0.03 — Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, diluted $ 0.01 $ (0.08 ) $ 0.01 $ (0.23 ) Weighted-average shares used in diluted net income (loss) per share calculation: GAAP 312,615,531 293,170,401 310,358,089 290,775,910 Non-GAAP 328,123,817 293,170,401 329,568,644 290,775,910

Contacts

Investor Relations:



Doug Clark



investors@sentinelone.com

Press:



Karen Master



karen.master@sentinelone.com

+1 (440) 862-0676

Read full story here