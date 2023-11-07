SentinelOne Announces Date of Fiscal Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call and Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE: S) today announced that it will release financial results and a letter to shareholders for its fiscal third quarter 2024 ended October 31, 2023, after market close on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. SentinelOne will host a conference call to discuss the results at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) on the same day.





Additionally, SentinelOne is scheduled to present at the following investor conference:

Barclays Global Technology Conference



Date: Thursday, December 7, 2023



Presentation Time: 3:00 p.m. PT (6:00 p.m. ET)

The live webcast for each event can be accessed on SentinelOne’s Investor Relations website at investors.sentinelone.com, along with the related earnings release materials. A replay of the webcasts will be available through the same link shortly following the respective events.

Disclosure Information

SentinelOne uses and intends to continue to use its Investor Relations website (investors.sentinelone.com) as a means of disclosing material information to the public and complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor SentinelOne’s Investor Relations website, in addition to following the company’s press releases, blog (sentinelone.com/blog), SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations, and webcasts.

