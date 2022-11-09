SentinelOne Announces Date of Fiscal Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call

<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE: S) today announced that it will release financial results and a letter to shareholders for its fiscal third quarter 2023 ended October 31, 2022, after market close on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. SentinelOne will host a conference call to discuss the results at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) on the same day.

The live webcast of the conference call and related earnings release materials can be accessed on SentinelOne’s Investor Relations website at investors.sentinelone.com. A replay of the webcast will be available through the same link shortly following the conference call.

Disclosure Information

SentinelOne uses and intends to continue to use its Investor Relations website (investors.sentinelone.com) as a means of disclosing material information to the public and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor SentinelOne’s Investor Relations website, in addition to following the company’s press releases, blog (sentinelone.com/blog), SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations, and webcasts.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solution encompasses AI-powered prevention, detection, response, and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform. For more information, visit www.sentinelone.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact
SentinelOne, Inc.

Doug Clark

E: investors@sentinelone.com

Press Contact
Ted Weismann

fama PR for SentinelOne

P: 617-986-5000

E: S1@famapr.com

